St. Andrews falters on the road against Allen

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The St. Andrews University men’s basketball team dropped their game to Allen University (S.C.) 86-76 on Saturday.

A close first half saw the Yellow Jackets take a seven-point lead, 41-34 going into the break. In the second half, the Knights rallied courtesy of three-pointing shooting from senior guards Titus Gary and Lee Vanderhorst. The Knights sharp shooting cut Allen’s lead to one, 66-65 before Allen went on a 15-5 run to close it out for the 86-76 win.

Allen shot 68 percent from the field while St. Andrews shot 54 percent and 56 percent from three.

Four players found themselves in double-figures for the Knights. Vanderhorst led his team with 18 points on 6-of-9 shooting, while Gary added 14 points, three rebounds, and three 3-pointers.

Junior forward Jordan Hines added 12 points to go along with four rebounds and two assists. Freshman forward Connor Zinaich contributed 10 points and four rebounds. Senior forward Walt Smalls had seven points while freshman guard Zach Boggs made two threes for six points.

St. Andrews falls to 6-12 overall and 5-7 in the AAC while Allen fell to 8-11 and 6-7 in AAC.

The Knights will next be in action on Wednesday, Jan. 25 as they travel to No. 2 Union College (19-3) in Kentucky at 7:30 p.m.

Lady Knights can’t keep up

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The St. Andrews women’s basketball team dropped their road game to conference team Allen University 85-69 on Saturday.

Allen led 16-10 after the first quarter and 36-22 at half. The second half was much more high-scoring with the teams combining for 49 points in the third and 48 in the fourth. Allen only outscored the Lady Knights 50-47 in the second half as they shot 47 percent for the game and 10-of-24 from three-point range.

St. Andrews shot an impressive 56 percent, but only 35 percent from three-point range. The Lady Knights managed to sink more free throws than Allen. The Yellow Jackets only won the rebounding battle, 31-26, while St. Andrews secured more defensive rebounds.

Junior Forward Ellen Dukes led the Lady Knights with 16 points, seven rebounds and two steals. Freshman point guard LeeAysia Williamson tallied 15 points with four boards.

Freshman forward Kayla Smith added ten points and four rebounds. Senior guard Kayla Johnson recorded five rebounds with a team-best three assists. Guards Victoria Washington and Taylor Sehm-Crowley combined to score 16 points.

St. Andrews falls to 5-14 overall and 2-12 in the AAC while Allen improves to 8-12 overall and 5-9 in the conference.

The Lady Knights will stay on the road to face Union College (Ky.) on Wednesday, Jan. 25 at 5:30 p.m.

