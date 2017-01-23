Scots sink Lumberton’s ship

LAURINBURG — The Fighting Scots came out swinging in their first home game of 2017 on Friday. The Scots hosted Lumberton in their third Southeastern conference game and picked up their first win, 53-47 over the Pirates.

The Scots jumped out to a 10-0 lead early in the first quarter, which seemed to stun Lumberton. The Pirates were forced to use a timeout to try and slow the Scots momentum. Lumberton went on a 6-0 run following the timeout, but they still found themselves down 6-12 at the end of the first quarter.

Both teams picked up the pace in the second quarter, exchanging baskets each time down the court. The Scots were able to extend their lead back to 14 following a three-point jumper from Greg McMillian, a basket and trip to the free-throw line by Niem Ratliffe and a basket down low by Al Farmer.

The nine-point rally again forced Lumberton to burn a timeout in order to try and slow the Scots offense. Lumberton managed to get within eight of the Scots lead by halftime, 29-21. After the break, Ratliffe kicked things off for the Scots with a trip to the free throw line and an old-fashioned three point play. The Scots followed up Ratliffe’s five points with another basket from Farmer to take a 36-23 lead.

The Lumberton defense managed to keep the Pirates in the game as they picked the Scots pockets several times for easy lay-ups. The Scots answered with a basket from Tyrese Baucum followed by a trip to the line for Baucum on the Scots next possession.

Lumberton head coach Matt Hill didn’t agree with the referees call and made his disdain clear. Hill flipped off the referees as he ran past, which resulted in a technical. The Scots sent Ratliffe to the line, he split the free throws to give the Scots a 42-27 lead. The Scots managed to find the basket again to push their lead to 17.

Ratliffe was then called for an intentional foul at mid-court for elbowing Lumberton’s Jordan McNeill in the stomach. Since the foul occurred beyond the arc, McNeill went to the foul line for three shots — all of which he made. The foul also gave Lumberton possession of the ball and the Pirates’ Tyson Alford cut the Scots lead to 12. McNeill then came up with back-to-back steals for the Pirates that cut the Scots lead to single digits.

The Scots turned the ball over to start the fourth quarter, which set up two three-point shots from Lumberton’s Stephon Lloyd and Tyreik McCallum. Another steal by McNeill forced the Scots to call a timeout, as their lead had dwindled to just two points.

Lumberton tied the game at 44 with a down-low basket from McCallum with 5:15 left to play. The Scots responded with a basket from Farmer, but the Pirates quickly tied the game at 46 with another basket from Lloyd. With time winding down, Lumberton put on the full-court pressure to try and catch the Scots off guard.

McMillian drained a second three to give the Scots some breathing room with just over two minutes left to play. Scots head coach Matt Justin called a time out to get a final game plan together. The Pirates came up with another steal before calling a timeout. On the inbound, the Scots defense held strong and managed to force a jump ball, which gave the Scots possession with 21.7 seconds left.

Lumberton fouled McRae to stop the clock, at the line for the one and one McRae hit the first shot and the second to give the Scots a 51-47 lead with 18.6 seconds left. In their rush to get down the court, Lumberton turned the ball over and was forced to foul McRae again. The Scots steady handed junior made both his free-throws to give his team the 53-47 victory.

The win over Lumberton halted the Scots two-game SEC losing streak. The Scots now sit at 9-8 overall and 1-2 in SEC play. Lumberton moves to 9-7 overall and 1-3 in SEC games. Pinecrest currently leads the SEC with an undefeated 3-0 record — with wins over Richmond, Purnell and Scotland.

The Scots are back on the road this week, heading to Richmond tonight to take on the Raiders. The Scots will then travel to Pembroke to take on Purnell on Friday evening. Tip off for both games is 7:30 p.m.

Amber Hatten can be reached at 910-506-3170.

