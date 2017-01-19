Men’s volleyball opens season with 3-set loss

HARTSVILLE, S.C. — The St. Andrews University men’s volleyball team was defeated in three sets, 25-22, 25-13, 25-18, at Coker College in their season-opener on Tuesday.

The first set of the match was the most competitive with the Cobras prevailing over the Knights 25-22. St. Andrews trailed by just one at 17-16 when three straight points extended the Cobras lead to 20-17 advantage.

The Knights were able to cut Coker’s lead to 15-9 in the second set, but couldn’t bounce back as the Cobras went on to win 25-13.

In the third set, the Cobras started to pull away from the Knights. Coker held a 24-13 lead before St. Andrews stormed back with five straight points to narrow the score, 24-18, before the Cobras closed it out.

Coker hit .278 with 37 kills while St. Andrews finished with 18 kills.

Junior outside hitter Robin Imar led the Knights with 12 kills while hitting .250 with six digs.

Sophomore libero Carlos Rodriguez also played well with two kills, six digs, and two assists. Freshman setter Jackson Stark led the Knights with 15 assists, three digs, and an ace. Freshman middle blocker Nate Blackwell also had two blocks and a kill.

St. Andrews will be on the road today to take on the University of Charleston in West Virginia at 7 p.m. before returning home on Saturday, Jan. 21 to host Milligan and Webber in their home opener at 3 p.m.

