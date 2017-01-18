Vaughan’s pin only victory for Knights

LAURINBURG — The St. Andrews University wrestling team ended the their match against rival UNC Pembroke with a crowd-pleasing bout as the school’s heavyweights put on an exciting show on Tuesday.

Sophomore heavyweight Aaron Vaughan capped off Tuesday’s match on a positive note for the Knights as Vaughan worked his way to a quick first period fall at the 1:57 mark. The pin earned St. Andrews their only points of the match and brought those in attendance to their feet to give both wrestlers a standing ovation for the thrilling bout.

Vaughan (9-5) has now won seven of his past eight bouts including winning his past six in a row.

Other than Vaughan’s heavyweight match, the Braves proved to be too much for the Knights as they fell 46-6. With the win, UNCP (2-2) only needs to beat Belmont Abbey to secure the War on I-74 trophy for the fifth straight time.

Other bright spots during the match for St. Andrews included an extremely tough loss for junior Brennan Patton in his 125-pound bout. The Knights junior fell 2-1 on a first period takedown. Patton controlled the match the rest of the way including riding his opponent for the entire third period. Patton looked for tilt points which would have gave him the win, but was unsuccessful.

Junior Kavoris Perry faced arguably the best 174-pound Divison II wrestler in the nation in Blaze Shade. Shade is also the returning National Runner-Up and a two-time All-American. Perry managed to hang tough with Shade for the first two periods before Shade showed his strength and went in for the technical fall (17-2) victory.

St. Andrews (1-7) will next remain home to host first-year conference opponent Reinhardt University (Ga.) on Saturday, Jan. 21 at 12 p.m.

UNCP 46, St. Andrews 6

125- Jayquon McEntyre (UNCP) dec. Brennan Patton 2-1

133- David Wilson (UNCP) won by forfeit

141- Chad Hoff (UNCP) won by fall over Tyran Taylor 4:37

149- Tyler Makosy (UNCP) maj. dec. Noah Walker 12-3

157- Eric Milks (UNCP) won by fall over Michael Nelson 2:23

165- Brandon Sloop (UNCP) won by fall over Zeke Lee in 1:26

174- No. 2 Blaze Shade (UNCP) TECH FALL Kavoris Perry 17-2 (6:15)

184- No. 9 Mikey Thomas (UNCP) major dec. Argie Burnette 17-4

197- Makenna Cook (UNCP) won by fall over Jared Key (SAU) 0:43

285- Aaron Vaughan (SAU) won by fall over Cory Brown 1:57

http://laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_aaron_vaughan.jpg