Oklahoma State remains No. 1 after win over Iowa

MANHEIM, PA. — Two of college wrestling’s super powers collided on Sunday in Stillwater, Oklahoma. At the end of 10 bouts, No. 1 Oklahoma State defeated No. 3 Iowa 24-11 and preserved its No. 1 ranking in the USA Today/NWCA Division I Coaches Poll released on Tuesday.

The Cowboys (6-0) garnered 12 of the 16 possible first-place votes this week. Unbeaten Penn State (7-0) maintained its position at No. 2 and picked up the other four first-place votes. The rest of the top six remained the same, as Ohio State (7-0) remained unbeaten after a weekend win over Illinois.

Iowa (7-1) stayed put at No. 3 and welcomes the second-ranked Nittany Lions into Carver-Hawkeye Arena this Friday.

The nation’s only other unbeaten, Rider, debuted in this week’s poll at No. 25. Coach Gary Taylor, in his 39th and final year at the helm of the Broncs, has his squad 6-0 after wins over Clarion, Columbia, West Virginia and Brown in the past week. Rider, the lone team in the Top 25 from the Eastern Wrestling League, last appeared in the Top 25 on January 20, 2015.

No. 5 Virginia Tech improved to 11-1 after sweeping four duals at the Virginia Duals in Hampton, Virginia. The Hokies beat then-No. 15 Oklahoma 24-10 in the finals. The Hokies also picked up wins over North Dakota State, Kent State and Lock Haven.

No. 6 Nebraska improved to 9-1 after a pair of ranked Big Ten wins at home. On Friday, the Huskers topped then-No. 18 Wisconsin 28-11 and followed up with a win over then-No. 16 Michigan 29-15.

Lehigh (7-1) moved up to No. 7 after weekend wins over Navy and American, while Missouri (8-2) moved up a spot after beating then-No. 7 Cornell 25-11 in Ithaca. The loss dropped the Big Red three spots to No. 10, just behind No. 9 NC State, which won three duals at the Pitt Duals in Pittsburgh.

Oklahoma (5-4) slid up a spot after a runner-up finish in Virginia, while Central Michigan (2-1) slid three spots after a criteria loss to Mid-American Conference rival Northern Iowa. The Panthers (5-2) moved up four spots to No. 18 after the victory.

South Dakota State (8-2) moved up to its highest ranking in school history after a pair of wins over the weekend. The No. 19 Jackrabbits defeated Wyoming 33-11 and Air Force 28-6. They’ve won seven straight duals.

North Dakota State (9-4) moved back into the Top 25 for the first time since October 27, 2015. The Bison upended No. 24 Virginia 27-13 at the Virginia Duals, but fell to No. 5 Virginia Tech 22-15 and then-No. 19 Arizona State 20-19 to finish fourth in Hampton.

By Jason Bryant NWCA Writer