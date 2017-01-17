Knights make history, down Milligan

MILLIGAN, Tenn. — The St. Andrews University men’s basketball team held on to a second-half lead to edge out conference opponent Milligan College (Tenn.) 67-66 on Saturday.

It was a historic win for the Knights, it was the first time ever defeating Milligan in NAIA history. The win moves the Knights to 5-11 on the season and 4-6 in AAC play.

Both team shot around 43 percent in the first half, leaving the game tied at 40 apiece at halftime. The Knights were able to extend their lead to as many as eight in the second half before Milligan (9-10, 6-6 AAC) rallied back. Freshman Connor Zinaich sealed the victory for St. Andrews with a steal with under nine seconds remaining.

St. Andrews shot 37.5 percent overall and was 6-of-18 from 3-point range — barely outscoring the Buffaloes 27-26 in the second half. The Knights forced 17 Milligan turnovers on 11 steals with the Knights only giving the ball up 11 times.

Zinaich led the Knights in scoring with 17 points, to lead both teams, a season-high of 15 rebounds, three assists, one steal and two blocks. Zinaich is averaging 12.7 rebounds per game after racking up 38 rebounds in his last three games.

St. Andrews had 10 players score at least two points, but only put two in double figures. Senior guard Titus Gary, was the Knights other leading scorer, with 11 points, three rebounds and a season-high five steals.

Senior guard Lee Vanderhorst contributed nine points and three rebounds while freshman guard Zach Boggs added eight points. Senior forward Walter Smalls had six points with six rebounds, two assists and a block while junior guard Jordan Sanders added five points with two assists.

St. Andrews returns home tonight to host Montreat College (13-3) at 7:30 p.m.

Milligan downs Lady Knights

MILLIGAN, Tenn. — The St. Andrews University women’s basketball team dropped their fifth straight undermanned game to conference contender Milligan College (Tenn.) on Saturday, 95-70.

After a tough first quarter the Lady Knights trailed Milligan by 17. St. Andrews rallied back to score 28 points in the second quarter, which put them down 52-37 at the break. The second-quarter surge allowed the Lady Knights to outscore Milligan 28-26. The rally was short lived as Milligan outscored the Lady Knights 21-15 in the third quarter and 22-18 in the fourth caputre the 25-point win.

The Lady Knights shot 38.7 percent overall, and 40 percent from 3-point range while Milligan shot 50 percent overall, but only 27 percent from the three-point area. St. Andrews forced 10 turnovers while picking Milligan off five times and bringing down 35 rebounds.

Freshman point guard LeeAysia Williamson led the Lady Knights with 31 points, a team-best eight rebounds, and two assists. Williamson is averaging 25.2 points per game in her last five games. The 31-point effort was her third 30-point game of the season.

Junior guard Taylor Sehm-Crowley was the Lady Knights other player in double figures, with 14 points, two rebounds, two assists, and a team-best three 3-pointers.

Freshman guard Victoria Washington finished with nine points, three rebounds, and one steal while sophomore guard Kelsey Houser finished with eight points, two rebounds, two assists and two steals. Junior forward Ellen Dukes pulled down seven rebounds with six points and a steal.

St. Andrews falls to 4-13 overall and 1-11 in the AAC while Milligan improves to 13-7 overall and 9-3 in conference.

The Lady Knights return home tonight to host conference rival Montreat College at 5:30 p.m.

St. Andrews Athletics Freshman Connor Zinaich led the Knights in scoring with 17 points, a season-high of 15 rebounds, three assists, one steal and two blocks. http://laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_image002.jpg St. Andrews Athletics Freshman Connor Zinaich led the Knights in scoring with 17 points, a season-high of 15 rebounds, three assists, one steal and two blocks.