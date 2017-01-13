No love lost between Scots, Patriots

SOUTHERN PINES — The Fighting Scots opened Southeastern conference play in frustrating fashion on Wednesday against Pinecrest. Not only were the Scots playing against the Patriots, but it seemed they were also dueling with the referees.

The officiating issues ramped up in the second half, with the Scots trailing the Patriots by one, 37-38. A shot by the Scots Justin McRae, that was originally signaled as three, was changed to two points — at what point no one was sure, because play was never stopped and the officials never conferred with the scorekeepers.

Scotland fans, along with head coach Matt Justin questioned an offensive charge called against McRae in the middle of the third quarter. Officials waved off the coaches complaints and continued with the game.

As the third quarter came to a close, the Scots Tyrese Baucum went down with a knee injury after driving into the paint towards the basket and colliding with a Patriots player. There was no foul called against Pinecrest — much to the disdain of the Scots fans in attendance.

The quarter ended with a basket by Farmer that should have tied the game at 50, but because of the McRae three being changed the Scots trailed 49-50. The fourth quarter started with a trip to the free-throw line by Pinecrest’s Kenston Gillespie. The free throws increased the Patriots lead to three, 52-49.

Tensions between the referees and coach Justin hit an all-time high on the Scots ensuing offensive possession. The Scots Niem Ratliffe was driving to the basket when the officials blew the whistle for what appeared to be a standard on-the-floor foul call.

The referees gathered together, the foul was waived off and somehow Pinecrest ended up with possession of the basketball. Coach Justin jumped off the bench and got into the officials face, questioning how his team had lost possession of the ball, on what was supposed to be a run-of-the-mill foul. The officials offered no explanation, to Justin or the scoring table. The scoring table called an official timeout to try and sort through what had just happened because no explanation was given.

“There were a lot of things that happened in the second half that I disagreed with and how the game was called,” said Justin. “It was a very frustrating night. I’m 99 percent sure they took a point away from us in the second quarter and gave them an additional point. Then at the start of the fourth quarter they arbitrarily switched possessions and gave the ball to Pinecrest.”

Despite all the distractions, the Scots kept their cool and managed to tie the game at 55 with back-to-back threes from Ratliffe and Trey Dixon. A travel by the Scots left the door open for Pinecrest to take a two-point lead. A second basket and two trips to the free-throw line by Jayson Jones saw Pinecrest extend their lead to five, 62-57.

On his second trip to the line, Jones missed his second free throw which the Scots managed to rebound at mid-court — but again the referees caused an uproar. Even though the Scots had possession of the ball, Pinecrest was granted a time out and was given the ball back.

The crowd sprang to their feet and coach Matt was as red as his Scots shirt about the call. The referees didn’t even confer this time, they simply ignored the rowdy complaints from the Scots fans and skipper.

After being given possession of the ball, Pinecrest played keep away from the Scots to run the clock down to 1:22. The Scots were forced to foul in order to get the ball back. In that final 1:22, the Patriots were 7-of-8 from the line to seal a 69-58 win over the Scots.

To add insult to injury, the Pinecrest student section pulled out their car keys and started shaking them at the Scots players while singing the Steam song, “Na Na Hey Hey Kiss Him Goodbye.” The rematch between the two SEC rivals is set for Jan. 31 at 7:30 p.m. at Scotland — a countdown Justin will have on his calendar.

“We’re looking forward to playing them again at the end of January,” he said. “Pinecrest out executed us and found a way to win. We struggled middle of the second quarter and after that it was hit or miss. We made a few plays here and there but we struggled it put the ball in the basket, in transition with our defense and Pinecrest shot the ball well. That’s the best I’ve seen them shoot all year.”

Pinecrest shot seven 3-pointers in the first half, to account for 21 of their 38 first half points. The Patriots slowed their pace, only sinking three shots from beyond the arc in the second half. Pinecrest was led in scoring by senior Donnie Haith with 17 points, followed by junior Jamaan Bailey and Gillespie with 11 points each.

The Scots were led in scoring by Dixon with 16 points, followed by McRae with 14 and Al Farmer and Ratliffe each with 12. With the loss, the Scots move to 8-7 overall and 0-1 in SEC play.

Scotland remains on the road tonight as they travel to Hoke to take on the Bucks. Tip off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

Amber Hatten | Laurinburg Exchange The Fighting Scots Niem Ratliffe picks the pocket of a Pinecrest player in the fourth quarter of Wednesday’s game in Southern Pines. The Scots dropped a 58-69 game to the Patriots. The two teams will meet again in Scotland County on Jan. 31. http://laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Niem-steal-1.jpg Amber Hatten | Laurinburg Exchange The Fighting Scots Niem Ratliffe picks the pocket of a Pinecrest player in the fourth quarter of Wednesday’s game in Southern Pines. The Scots dropped a 58-69 game to the Patriots. The two teams will meet again in Scotland County on Jan. 31. Amber Hatten | Laurinburg Exchange The Fighting Scots Greg McMillian lines up a free-throw during the second quarter of Wednesday’s SEC opener against Pinecrest. http://laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_IMG_6531.jpg Amber Hatten | Laurinburg Exchange The Fighting Scots Greg McMillian lines up a free-throw during the second quarter of Wednesday’s SEC opener against Pinecrest.

Rivarly deepens between two programs

By Amber Hatten [email protected]