Lady Knights losing streak extends to four games

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The St. Andrews University women’s basketball team dropped their fourth straight game of the new year to conference rival Columbia College on Wednesday, falling 84-72.

Columbia and St. Andrews combined for 50 points in the first quarter as Columbia College took a 30-20 lead. The Lady Knights outscored the Koalas 13-10 in the second quarter to trail by seven at halftime 40-33.

The third quarter saw the Lady Knights take a brief three-point lead on a three from point guard LeeAysia Williamson as St. Andrews outscored Columbia 18-15. After a two quarters of below average shooting, the Koalas found their stride in the fourth quarter, putting up 29 points to outscore St. Andrews for the 12 point win.

The Lady Knights shot 38 percent overall, but just 28.6 percent from three while Columbia College shot 36 percent overall — a game-changing 61 percent from three-point range. St. Andrews forced 19 turnovers while picking Columbia off 12 times. The Lady Knights held Columbia to just 25 points in the middle quarters, but combined to allow 59 in the first and fourth quarters.

Williamson led the Lady Knights with a season and career-best 37 points with six rebounds, season-best five steals, and two assists. The freshman has averaged 23.7 points per game in her past four contests as she leads the team with 13.6 points/game on the year. Williamson’s 37 points are the most scored in a game by a Lady Knight’s player in the past five years.

Junior forward Ellen Dukes pulled down a team-best nine rebounds with six points and a block. Freshman forward Kayla Smith finished with 10 points and a season-high eight rebounds.

Freshman guard Victoria Washington scored 11 points for the Lady Knights to go along with six rebounds, two steals and a block. Junior guard Taylor Sehm-Crowley finished with eight points, four rebounds, two assists, and three steals.

St. Andrews falls to 4-12 overall and 1-10 in the AAC while Columbia improves to 3-12 overall and 2-9 in conference.

The Lady Knights will next return to action today when they play at Milligan College, Tenn. at 2 p.m. St. Andrews returns home Jan. 18.

