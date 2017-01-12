Scots split final home match

LAURINBURG — The Scots knew going into Wednesday’s match with Lumberton that they were the underdogs — and for their first few matches they wrestled like it.

Lumberton took the first seven matches in the Southeastern conference battle, before the Scots started to put up a fight. The Scots bouts at 106 and 113 were both tech falls as Brandon Smith and Brendenn Smith couldn’t recover from the early holes they put themselves in. The Scots had to forfeit their 120-pound bout since senior David McLaughlin was facing disciplinary action. Down 16-0 the deficit only grew as the Scots lost their next four matches — 126, 132, 138 and 145 — via pin.

Quazay Pearson, Ethan Tone, La’Shaun Tyson and Jacquez Henderson were all pinned by their Lumberton counterparts in the first period of their matches.

Junior Dakota McLean continued to be a leader for his team and had the best match of the night. McLean took on Lumberton’s Terrell Soler in a 152-bout that brought both teams to their feet. The Scots leading wrestler got into a bind early as Soler got him into a cradle — but McLean wiggled and fought out of the hold and got to his feet. Back on their feet, McLean took a shot at Soler and got him on his back in the middle of the mat. McLean took Soler’s arm and tried to flip him over onto his back, but the official blew the match dead and said the way Soler’s arm was bending was potentially dangerous.

The two exchange flips on the mat before Soler again found himself on top of McLean — but the Scots junior again found his way out of the hold and took control of the match. At this point, both benches were yelling and cheering on their teammates. McLean got frustrated near the end of the match when the official called a caution on him for an improper starting position. After a quick chat with head coach Rangel Moore, McLean calmed down and picked up the match winning cradle over Soler. Even though it wasn’t a pin, McLean won the match, 10-7 to give his team a much needed confidence boost.

The energy from McLean’s win trickled down to the Scots next two matches as Ethan Locklear pinned Lumberton’s Prathyn Oxendine at 160 and Jeremiah McCrimmon pinned Lumberton’s Jeremy Harvey in their 170-pound bout.

Unfortunately for the Scots, that would be as far as they rode their winning streak.

The next four matches belonged to the Pirates as Jaquan Carr, Nick Pruitte, Deonta Harrington and Devon Hailey all suffered losses. Carr (182), Harrington (220) and Hailey (285) were all pinned in the first periods of their matches. Pruitte, who was wrestling up a weight class at 195 pounds lost an 11-6 decision match to Lumberton’s Christopher Thompson.

It was Senior Night for Pruitte, who hadn’t wrestled for the Scots in a few matches seemed to struggle keeping pace with Thompson as the two went up and down the entire match — so the loss stung a little more than normal.

St. Pauls

It was a short-lived lead for St. Pauls on Wednesday in their match against Scotland. The Bulldogs earned a forfeit win at 120, but the six points right back to the Scots with a forfeit of their own at 126. The Scots took their first lead of the match with a pin by Ethan Tone at 132. Tone pinned St. Pauls’ Ivan Castillo at the 52 second mark. Le’ Shaun Tyson followed with a pin of his own at 138 over St. Pauls’ Junior Abaraca at 3:23. The Bulldogs cut into the Scots 18-6 lead with a pin of their own at 145 as Danny Garcia pinned the Scots Marquest Page in 58 seconds.

Dakota McLean, despite his shoulder injury, again stepped up for his team and got the pin in his 152-pound bout against St. Pauls’ Airon Humphrey at the very end of the second period.

The Scots dropped their next three matches, 160, 170 and 182, which allowed the Bulldogs to take a 27-24 lead. Ethan Locklear, Jeremiah McCrimmon were both pinned in the first rounds of their matches. Jaquan Carr lost to St. Pauls’ James Quinn in a 5-4 decision match at 182 pounds.

La’Quawn Tyson stalled the Bulldogs winning streak with a pin over St. Pauls’ Derek Romeo with 14 seconds left in the first period of their 195-pound match. The Scots pulled farther ahead as St. Pauls forfeited the 220-pound weight class to give Deonta Harrington a victory.

The Scots had a 36-24 lead when heavyweight Devon Hailey was pinned by St. Pauls’ Harry Locklear with 30 seconds left in their 285-bout. The Scots picked up another victory at 106 as Brendenn Smith won via forfeit.

The Scots Seth English finished out the match at 113-pound with a loss to St. Pauls’ Damion Ortiz. English was pinned with two seconds left in the first period of the match. With the match in hand, the Scots would have picked up a 42-39 win, but lost a team point for unsportsmanlike conduct. The victory still stood, with the Scots topping the Bulldogs, 41-39.

The team will be back on the mats tonight as they travel to Jack Britt High School for day one of the 17th annual Boneyard Bash. Wrestling begins at 5 p.m. tonight, and will start again Saturday morning at 8 a.m.

Amber Hatten can be reached at 910-506-3170.

