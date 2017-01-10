Scots grapple with conference foe

LAURINBURG — The Fighting Scots wrestling team enters the second half of their season on a win streak. The young grapplers have won five of their last seven matches, after getting off to a rocky start.

The team will be back on the mats tonight at 6 p.m. as they host Lumberton and St. Pauls. Scots head coach Rangel Moore said that the Pirates are going to be the toughest opponent his team has faced all season. Moore hopes winning five of their last seven matches will be enough of a confidence boost to get the Scots over one of the SECs top teams.

The Pirates only SEC loss this season came last month in a close match with Pinecrest, 30-37. Lumberton has topped Hoke and Richmond — by significant margins, 66-15 over Hoke and 59-21 over Richmond — in their other SEC dual matches.

The Scots faced off with St. Pauls last week in a tri-match at Hoke, trouncing the Bulldogs, 42-36 before downing the Bucks, 47-25. Paving the way for the Scots is senior Dakota McLean, wrestling in the 152-pound weight class, who is sporting a 16-2 record.

The next best record for the Scots comes from senior Nick Pruitte at 9-8. Pruitte hasn’t wrestled in several matches, but has a 9-8 record in the 220-pound weight class. Junior Deonta Harrington, the Scots other 220 pounder, and senior David McLaughlin, 126-pounds, both have 8-9 records so far this season.

Lumberton has three wrestlers with 20 or more wins — Jaden Jenkins, a junior wrestling at 145, is undefeated at 27-0 and will pose quite a challenge to the Scots, whose two 145 pound wrestlers — Shane Tyson and Tryon Sheppard — have a combined record of 6-14.

The Pirates other two 20 win wrestlers are Noah Taylor (113) and James Benjamin (120). The Scots leading 113 pound wrestler is freshman Seth English who is sporting a 9-13 record.

Despite the disadvantage the Scots seems to be at against Lumberton, the young team has improved leaps and bounds from where they were last season. This year’s team is the first Scotland team since 2005 that has a full roster of wrestlers and has more than three regular season wins.

The Scots have two tournaments — Boneyard Bash and Buzzard Brawl — and a dual match at Richmond Senior before the SEC dual tournament at the end of the month. The Southeastern Conference Duals will take place on Jan. 28 at Lumberton High School. Matches will begin at 10 a.m.

