Returning to the top

LAURINBURG — The Scotland boys basketball program lost in the semi-finals of last year’s Southeastern Conference tournament, just two years removed from winning their first championship in more than a decade.

Second-year head coach Matt Justin knows that finishing in the bottom half of the conference left a bad taste in everyone’s mouth and hopes this year the team can regain the throne. The first step in that journey is traveling to Southern Pines tonight to take on the Patriots, the conference leaders thus far at 13-1.

“My expectation is to win the conference and advance into the playoffs — that’s the expectation,” said Justin at the beginning of the season.

The Scots are sitting at 8-6 at the end of their non-conference schedule, winning three of their last five games. The team trounced Jack Britt, 46-44 last week to start the new year off right. During the holiday break, the team competed for the first time in the WoodmenLife Christmas tournament only winning one of their three games at West Bladen High School.

It’s been an up and down season for the Scots as they trade wins and loses, their longest win streak coming in mid-December when they won three in a row before dropping a one-point game to Westover, 45-46. The Scots are averaging just over 59.4 points in their first 14 non-conference games to go along with 29.2 rebounds and 8.7 steals.

The Scots are undersized compared to some of the teams they hvae played, which makes rebounding a weakness for them but they have improved their shooting from three-point range to compensate. The team has three players who frequently take shots from beyond the arc — junior guard Niem Ratliffe and seniors Greg McMillan and Justin McRae. Ratliffe has sank 28 threes, just one more than McMillan at 27. McRae has managed to hold his own with seven. The trio has combined for 62 of the Scots 77 threes this season.

Raliffe leads the Scots offense averaging 18.6 points, followed by McRae with 10 and senior Al Farmer with nine. Farmer leads the team in blocks with 15 and McRae leads the Scots in rebounds with 93.

The Scots have spread the ball out more offensively this season, getting quality minutes and contributions from several players coming off the bench, including McMillan. Senior Tyrese Baucum and junior Trey Dixon have also provided an offensive and defensive boost for the Scots.

Baucum, a returning starter for the Scots, is averaging 7.3 points and four rebounds. Dixon, who joined the team part-way through the season because of football, is averaging five points and five rebounds.

At the conclusion of the non-conference schedule, the Scots are sitting in fourth place in the Southeastern conference standings at 8-6. Pinecrest is pacing the SEC with a 13-1 record, followed by Richmond in second at 9-2 and Lumberton slids into third at 8-3. Hoke is sitting in fifth place at 6-5 and Purnell is comfortably in last place with a 2-7 record.

Amber Hatten can be reached at 910-506-3170.

Amber Hatten | Laurinburg Exchange The Fighting Scots will open the Southeastern conference poriton of their schedule tonight at 7:30 p.m. in Southern Pines as they take on the Patriots. The Scots are sitting in fourth place in the SEC at 8-6 behind Pinecrest, Richmond and Lumberton. http://laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_IMG_6184.jpg Amber Hatten | Laurinburg Exchange The Fighting Scots will open the Southeastern conference poriton of their schedule tonight at 7:30 p.m. in Southern Pines as they take on the Patriots. The Scots are sitting in fourth place in the SEC at 8-6 behind Pinecrest, Richmond and Lumberton.

Scots have their eyes on the prize

By Amber Hatten [email protected]