Tough sledding ahead for Lady Scots

LAURINBURG — It’s been six years since the Scotland girls basketball team last came up empty in its bid for a Southeastern Conference championship.

Former head coach Janie Hodges led the program to three consecutive championship before departing over the summer. Before her, former David Johnson led the program to two consecutive conference crowns before leaving in 2013. First-year head coach Mallarie Snow said at the beginning of the season she expected her team to be competitive when it came time for conference play.

“We tied in the conference last year with Lumberton, so it’s hard to go from winning to losing,” said Snow. “If we keep that mindset of wanting to win and striving to be better or at least the better team that night I think we’ll be very competitive. Our conference is going to be very aggressive.”

The Lady Scots will begin their quest for a sixth straight SEC title when they travels to Southern Pines tonight to battle Pinecrest (7-5) at 6 p.m.

It’s been a roller coaster season for the Lady Scots, who enter the SEC portion of their schedule one game above .500 at 6-5. The team started off 4-0, before hitting a four-game losing streak. The Lady Scots appeared to have bounced back following a blow-out loss to Westover, 55-38, with a comeback wins over Westover and Marlboro County.

Last week, the Lady Scots opened 2017 with a dismal performance against Jack Britt, 18-56 to close their non-conference schedule. The team was scheduled to open SEC play on Friday against Purnell Swett, but threat of bad weather forced that game to be rescheduled to Feb. 1.

The extra week of practice will hopefully work in the Lady Scots favor as they take on the No. 2 team in the SEC currently in Pinecrest tonight.

Snow has said many times that if the Lady Scots just work through their progression on offense and defense everything falls into place. It’s when the team starts to rush, or play at their opponents pace that mistakes happen and they dig themselves into a hole.

Scotland is led by two returning starters from last year’s team — senior Khasiya Sellers and junior Amaya Pegues. A surprise for the Lady Scots this season has been the impact of freshman Asjah Swindell.

Sellers leads the team with 151 points and 52 blocks. She averages a double-double per game with her 13.7 points and 4.5 rebounds.

The senior is the only player on the team averaging double figures, but Pegues in on the cusp with 8.4 points per game and 6.5 rebounds. So far this season, Pegues has 92 points and 18 steals.

Swindell had tallied 60 points in her freshman campaign to go along with 36 total rebounds. Swindell is averaging 5.5 points per game for the Lady Scots and has been a key addition to the team.

At the end of the regular season schedules, the Southeastern conference is led by Lumberton at 10-1, followed by Pinecrest in second at 7-5. Scotland is holding onto third place at 6-5, but not far behind in fourth is Hoke at 6-6. Pulling up the rear are Richmond in fifth at 3-4 and Purnell in last at 1-8.

