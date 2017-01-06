Scots pin their way to victory

RAEFORD — The Fighting Scots wrestling team added two more matches to their win streak on Thursday as they pinned their way to a 42-36 win over St. Pauls after trouncing Hoke County, 47-25.

The tri-match was hosted by the Bucks and kicked off with a Southeastern conference showdown between Hoke and Scotland. The Scots haven’t had much luck in their SEC matches this season, falling to Purnell and Pinecrest already. But after getting a head of steam in back-to-back tournaments the Scots had won three of their last five matches.

The Scots came out of the gate strong against the Bucks with a 10-6 decision win by Quazay Pearson in his 126-pound bout with Hoke’s Noah Locklear. Ethan Tone then picked up a 13-2 major decision victory for the Scots at 132 over Hoke’s Adam Shorter.

The 138 and 145 pound weight classes were a stumbling point for the Scots as Le’ Shawn Tyson and Marquest Page both dropped their matches to their Bucks counterparts. Tyson lost by major decision 19-6 to Hoke’s Logan Dubin before Hoke’s Ambrian Woods picked up a pin over Page.

Senior Dakota McLean got the Scots back on track with a 9-1 major decision win over Hoke’s Trent Lee in his 152-pound match. The win by McLean gave the Scots a narrow 11-10 lead over the Bucks, but a forfeit victory at 160 and four pins in a row blew the match open for the Scots.

Jeremiah McCrimmon, Dashawn Leach, Le’ Shawn Tyson and Deonta Harrington pinned to win their matches to give the Scots a decisive 41-10 lead over the Bucks.

The Fighting Scots undersized heavyweight Devon Hailey continued to struggle through his season as he lost to Hoke’s Mohamed Algazali. The Scots picked up their final victory of the match in a forfeit win at 113, before David McLaughlin lost a decision match to Hoke’s Steven Warren, 11-4.

St. Pauls

The Fighting Scots jumped out to an early 12-0 lead over St. Pauls after a forfeit win at 132 and a pin by La’ Quawn over St. Pauls’ Ivan Castillo at the 2:56 mark. The Bulldogs managed to cut the Scots lead in half with a pin of their own in the 145-pound match as St. Pauls’ G’Lyzua Ingram pinned Marquest Page at 1:23.

Dakota McLean again stepped up for his team and got the pin in his 152-pound bout against St. Pauls’ Airon Humphrey near the end of the second period.

The Scots dropped their next three matches, 160, 170 and 182, which allowed the Bulldogs to take a 24-18 lead. Ethan Locklear, Jeremiah McCrimmon and Dashawn Leach were all pinned in the first round of their matches.

La’Quawn Tyson stalled the Bulldogs winning streak with a pin over St. Pauls’ Derek Romeo in the first 34 seconds of their 195-pound match. With the match tied at 24, the Scots pulled head as St. Pauls forfeited the 220-pound weight class to give Deonta Harrington a victory.

The Bulldogs tied the match at 30 as Harry Locklear picked up a pin over the Scots Devon Hailey in their heavyweight bout at 1:34. A double forfeit at 106 didn’t help either team, but a forfeit victory at 113 allowed the Scots to pull ahead, 36-30.

The Scots David McLaughlin was all ready to take the mat for his team at 120, but was disqualified by the referee for not having a clean shaven face, a rule in high school wrestling to ensure the wrestlers head gear fits properly. Knotted at 36, the Scots picked up the win with a forfeit at 126 as Quazay Pearson walked onto the at and had his hand raised in victory.

The Scots were scheduled to travel to Cumberland County today to compete in the Westside Rumble at Westover High School, but due to the inclement weather all weekend sporting events in Cumberland County were canceled.

The team will be back on the mats Wednesday, Jan. 11 as they host Lumberton and St. Pauls. Scots head coach Rangel Moore said that the Pirates are going to be the toughest opponent his team has faced all season. Moore hopes winning five of their last seven matches will be enough of a confidence boost to get the Scots over one of the SECs top teams.

Amber Hatten can be reached at 910-506-3170.

Amber Hatten | Laurinburg Exchange The Fighting Scots La’Quawn Tyson picked up a pin over St. Pauls’ Ivan Castillo just 56 seconds into the second period of their 138-pound match on Thursday. The Fighting Scots earned back-to-back wins over St. Pauls and Hoke in a tri-match at Hoke County. http://laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_IMG_6288.jpg Amber Hatten | Laurinburg Exchange The Fighting Scots La’Quawn Tyson picked up a pin over St. Pauls’ Ivan Castillo just 56 seconds into the second period of their 138-pound match on Thursday. The Fighting Scots earned back-to-back wins over St. Pauls and Hoke in a tri-match at Hoke County. Amber Hatten | Laurinburg Exchange The Fighting Scots Dakota McLean went 2-0 on Thursday in his 152-pound matches. McLean pinned St. Pauls’ Airon Humphrey at the 3:38 mark, he also picked up a major decision win, 9-1 against Hoke’s Trent Lee. http://laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_IMG_6323.jpg Amber Hatten | Laurinburg Exchange The Fighting Scots Dakota McLean went 2-0 on Thursday in his 152-pound matches. McLean pinned St. Pauls’ Airon Humphrey at the 3:38 mark, he also picked up a major decision win, 9-1 against Hoke’s Trent Lee. Amber Hatten | Laurinburg Exchange The Fighting Scots earned back-to-back wins over St. Pauls and Hoke in a tri-match at Hoke County. The Scots topped St. Pauls, 42-36 after trouncing Hoke, 47-25. http://laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_IMG_6266.jpg Amber Hatten | Laurinburg Exchange The Fighting Scots earned back-to-back wins over St. Pauls and Hoke in a tri-match at Hoke County. The Scots topped St. Pauls, 42-36 after trouncing Hoke, 47-25.

Team earns back-to-back wins at tri-match