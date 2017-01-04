Lady Scots stumble to open 2017

LAURINBURG — The only positive takeaway for the Lady Scots from Tuesday’s game against Jack Britt is that it’s over. The 56-19 thrashing the Lady Scots took from the Lady Buccaneers was not the way the team wanted to start the new year or end their non-conference schedule.

First-year head coach Mallarie Snow knew coming into the season that her team was young and inexperienced in playing together so growing pains like Tuesday’s game were inevitable. Snow didn’t get loud or angry with her team during timeouts, she just told them that the were getting out hustled and need to put in some effort if they wanted to win.

Snow used the game, which was clearly out of reach at the end of the third quarter, as a teaching moment. She put her arm around her girls when they came to the sidelines and laid out what they needed to do differently or things they were doing well.

The Lady Scots started the game playing from behind after two three-point baskets and a trip to the free-throw by Jack Britt kicked off the game. The end of the first quarter saw the Lady Scots down only five points, 4-9. A third three-point basket by the Lady Buccaneers put the Lady Scots in an eight-point hole.

Four consecutive steals by the Jack Britt defense allowed the Lady Buccaneers to get out to a 20-6 lead.

The Lady Scots did their best to bounce back, but continued turnovers and steals by Jack Britt made it hard for them to get anything going on offense. Heading into the locker room, the Lady Scots trailed 14-28 — and by the looks on their faces the deficit might as well have been 100 points.

The third quarter saw the Lady Scots get outscored by Jack Britt, 1 to 23, as the only point for the Lady Scots came on a split pair of free throws from sophomore Niaria Leach. The rest of the quarter was all Lady Buccaneers as they hit two three-pointers, made six baskets and went 3-of-5 from the line.

It was the worst case scenario for the Lady Scots.

This didn’t improve much for the Lady Scots in the fourth quarter as they only scored two baskets in the final eight minutes — one from senior Khasiya Sellers and the other from Mykeria McNair.

Despite the loss, the Lady Scots are still sporting a winning record at the conclusion of their non-conference schedule at 6-5. The Lady Scots were scheduled to open Southeastern conference play on Friday but due to the possibility of inclement weather this weekend their game against Purnell Swett was cancelled and moved to Feb. 1.

The Lady Scots will now open their SEC schedule on Tuesday in Southern Pines against Pinecrest. Tip off is scheduled for 6 p.m.

Amber Hatten can be reached at 910-506-3170.

Amber Hatten | Laurinburg Exchange The Lady Scots Khasiya Sellers goes up for the tip off on Tuesday night at Jack Britt High School. The Lady Scots got steamrolled by the Lady Buccaneers, 19-56 in their first game of the new year. Amber Hatten | Laurinburg Exchange The Lady Scots Sasha Patterson-McLaurin passes the ball to teammtae Nautika Moore during the second half of Tuessday's non-conference game against Jack Britt.

Ends non-conference schedule with 37-point loss

By Amber Hatten [email protected]