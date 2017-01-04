Scots open 2017 with narrow win

FAYETTEVILLE — The Scots first game of the new year was a battle in the trenches as they narrowly edged out Jack Britt on Tuesday in Fayetteville, 46-44.

The two teams started the game out a little shaky after having time off for the holidays — combining for seven turnovers. The Scots were still moving the ball well, which allowed them to end the first quarter with a slim 6-4 lead. It wasn’t until the second quarter that the Scots took charge of the game with three consecutive three points on their first three possessions. The first three-ball came from junior Niem Ratliffe on the edge, the second to give the Scots a six point lead, 12-6 came from fellow junior Justin McRae. Senior Gregg McMillian then got in on the action with three-point jumper of his own to give the Scots a 15-6 lead.

A basket down low by senior Al Farmer and a second three-point shot from Ratliffe saw the Scots in command of the game with a 10-point lead. Jack Britt tried to stall the Scots momentum with a steal and an attempted dunk near the end of the second quarter. The dunk by Barry Elliot bounced off the rim and the Scots called timeout to regain control of the pace.

The Scots had the final shot of the second quarter on an inbound after a tipped ball by Jack Britt. McRae was wide open under the basket and missed the lay up at the buzzer.

Jack Britt managed to keep the game interesting with a 12-8 comeback run in the third quarter. With their lead whittled down to six points, 28-22 the Scots fans started to voice their complaints about the referees lack of calls in favor of the Scots.

Starting the fourth quarter, Jack Britt went to the free throw line and shrunk the Scots lead down to four. Another three ball from Ratliffe gave the Scots a little breathing room. The officials continued to favor the Buccaneers as Jack Britt scored another basket and went to the line to cut the Scots lead to three, 30-27. Parents and Scotland fans were starting to get increasingly upset as the fouls were heavily slated with the Scots having eight and Jack Britt only having been called for one foul.

The Scots kept their cool as the Buccaneers continued to inch closer as the final five minutes of the game approached. A basket by the Scots Trey Dixon and a trip to the line made it a five-point game in favor of the Scots. The back and forth continued between the two teams as each made the most of their offensive possessions.

With just over two minutes left to play the Scots made their move, capitalizing on a Jack Britt travel. Farmer found the basket down low to put the Scots up 41-36. The bucket forced Jack Britt to call a timeout. In order to get the ball back after an unsuccessful trip down the court the Buccaneers had to foul — and the Scots made the most of their trips to the line.

In the final minute of the game, the Scots were 5-of-6 from the line to take a 46-41 lead. A three-point jumper at the buzzer brought Jack Britt within two of the Scots but it was too little too late.

The Scots had a balanced scoring night with seven players putting points on the board. Ratliffe led his team with 11, followed by McRae with 10, Farmer with seven and McMillian with six. Dixon put down five points, followed by Tyrese Baucum with four and Garrett McRae with three.

With the win, the Scots move to 8-6 overall for the season. The Scots were schedule to open Southeastern conference play on Friday but due to the possibility of inclement weather this weekend their game against Purnell Swett was cancelled and moved to Feb. 1.

The Scots will now open their SEC schedule on Tuesday in Southern Pines against Pinecrest. Tip off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

End non-conference schedule with 8-6 record

By Amber Hatten [email protected]