Knights weekly wrestling academy returns

LAURINBURG — The St. Andrews University wrestling team will be hosting a second session of their Knights Wrestling Academy. Classes begin Jan. 9 and will be held every Monday for the next 10 weeks. The academy will teach boys and girls in grades one through 12 the fundamentals of wrestling including tumbling, balance and agility.

Children will be paired up by grade level and weight. Classes will be held in the wrestling gym on the campus of St. Andrews from 6 to 7:15 p.m. The cost is $5 per class, or $50 for all 10 lessons and the chance to participate in a competition.

St. Andrews wrestling coach Joe Baranik said kids who are interested in wrestling don’t have to come every week, but do encourage them to give the sport a try.

“Wrestling builds character and confidence,” said Baranik. “It can also dramatically improve one’s ability to perform in other sports. Take Ray Lewis for example, he wrestled in high school and college before going into the NFL.”

Parents can sign their children up on Jan. 9 at 5:45 p.m. before the first night of classes begin.

