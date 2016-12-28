Scots have busy start to 2017

LAURINBURG — Athletics at Scotland High School have been on holiday this week, but kick back into full gear in the new year.

The only team in action this week was the Fighting Scots basketball team, as they competed for the first time in the WoodmenLife Christmas Tournament at West Bladen High School. The Scots sit at 6-4 nearing the end of their non-conference schedule needed a boost after losing two straight games before Christmas.

Next week, the Scots will wrap up their non-conference play at Jack Britt on Jan. 3 before hoping their Southeastern conference schedule on Jan. 6 with a home game against Purnell Swett. Both of those games will be played at the normal tip off time, approximately 7:30 p.m.

After missing the playoffs at the end of last season and getting knocked out of contention for a the SEC title, the Scots and head coach Matt Justin are looking to reassert themselves at the top of the conference.

Lady Scots

The Lady Scots are riding a two-game win streak and hope that momentum will carry into the new year when they travel to Jack Britt on Jan. 3 to finish their non-conference schedule. The ladies will also open their Southeastern conference schedule on Jan. 6 at home against the Lady Rams of Purnell Swett. Tip off for both of those games is 6 p.m.

The Lady Scots were knocked out in the first round of the playoffs, shocking many, after they tied with Lumberton to share the SEC title — which is not something head coach Mallarie Snow and her team wish to repeat. They want the title all to themselves.

Scots Wrestling

The Fighting Scots wrestling team has the rest of the year off and will open the 2017 portion of their season with a Southeastern conference dual match at Hoke County. The two teams are set to take the mats on Jan. 4 at 6 p.m. The team has won three of their last five matches and hope to take that momentum into an SEC match.

The Scots will travel to Westover on Jan. 7 to compete in the Westside Rumble tournament, matches start that Saturday at 9 a.m.

Amber Hatten can be reached at 910-506-3170.

Amber Hatten | Laurinburg Exchange The Lady Scots Mylasia Pratt lines up for a free-throw shot during a home game. The Lady Scots will open their 2017 schedule on Jan. 3 at 6 p.m. in their final non-conference game against Jack Britt. http://laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_IMG_5448.jpg Amber Hatten | Laurinburg Exchange The Lady Scots Mylasia Pratt lines up for a free-throw shot during a home game. The Lady Scots will open their 2017 schedule on Jan. 3 at 6 p.m. in their final non-conference game against Jack Britt.