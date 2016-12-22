Scots go on weekend win streak

LAURINBURG — The Fighting Scots wrestling team might be young, but that doesn’t mean they don’t have talent. Last weekend the team competed in two tournaments — the Bulldog Duals and a tri-match at Marlboro County with Cheraw.

The two tournaments were last minute additions to the Scots schedule turned out to be a great boost as the team won three out of the five matches. The Scots picked up wins over St. Pauls and Seventy First at the Bulldog Duals and a win over Marlboro County the following day.

In their match against St. Pauls the Scots pinned their way to a 54-27 win over the Bulldogs. Seven of the Scots 10 wins came via pin. The other three wins were courtesy of forfeits by St. Pauls. The Scots started off strong with a pin by Jacob Locklear over St. Pauls’ Garrette Jackson at the 1:47 mark in their 120 pound bout.

The Scots took an 18-0 lead over the Bulldogs with back-to-back forfeit victories in their 126 and 132 pound matches. Three pins in a row by the Scots saw them extend their lead to 36-0 as Jacquez Henderson, Shane Tyson and Dakota McLean all picked up wins by pin. The Scots also had wins by pin in the 170 pound weight class from Jeremiah McCrimmon and 220 pound weight class from Deonta Harrington. The Bulldogs earned their 27 points off a three pins and a 9-2 decision.

In their second match of the tournament, the Scots took on Seventy-First and improved their record as they defeated the Falcons take the 45-30 win. Brandon Smith, David McLaughlin, Jarrod Miller, LeShaun Tyson, McLean, Locklear, McCrimmon and Nicholas Pruitte all won their matches in their respective weight classes.

The team also competed against Westover in the Bulldog Duals losing a tough match, 24-54. The final score according to the coaches was no indication of how well the Scots wrestlers performed on the mat.

The one loss didn’t dampen the Scots spirits as they traveled just across the border to South Carolina to compete in a tri-match at Marlboro County with the Bulldogs and the Braves from Cheraw.

The Scots managed to demolish Marlboro County, 60-18 before dropping a close match to Cheraw, 30-48. The two teams exchanged forfeits to start the match as the Scots gave up the 106 pound weight class and Marlboro County forfeited the 113 pound bout.

Wrestling started between the Scots and the Bulldogs at 120 pounds as the Scots David McLaughlin was pinned by Marlboro County’s Anthony Carr in the third period to give the Bulldogs a slim six-point lead, 12-6. Quazay Pearson then topped Robert Conner 8-1 in a decision match at 126 pounds to pull the Scots within three.

The Scots Ethan Tone then picked up a technical fall victory, 17-2 over Marlboro County’s Tyrone Alford in their 132 pound match. The young Scot got out to an early lead and kept his momentum going as he scored eight unanswered points in the second period. Jacquez Henderson made quick work of his Marlboro County counterpart Justin Hough with a first-period pin at 138 pounds.

Dakota McLean also picked up a first-period pin over Luke Hall at 152 in between the Scots winning two forfeit matches at 145 and 160 pounds.

Jeremiah McCrimmon continued the first period-pin trend for the Scots as he took down his Marlboro County opponent in their 170 pound bout. The Scots Jaquan Carr, Nicholas Pruitte and Deonta Harrington all pinned their opponents in the first round as well. The Scots other victory came on a forfeit at 220 pounds.

The victory secured the teams place in the Scotland High School record books as the winningest team since 2005 — which was the last year the Scots had a full wrestling team.

Head coach Rangel Moore took to his Facebook page to congratulate his team on their accomplishments.

“Most team wins since 2005! Very young group took a lot of loses this year but this group keeps fighting and they don’t quit! They have won 3 out of their last 5 matches as a TEAM! A lot of Potential! #GoScots!”

The Scots have the rest of the year off and will open the 2017 portion of their season with a Southeastern conference dual match at Hoke County. The two teams are set to take the mats on Jan. 4 at 6 p.m.

Amber Hatten can be reached at 910-506-3170.

Amber Hatten | Laurinburg Exchange Fighting Scots wrestling coaches Daniel Trivette and Rangel Moore look on during a Southeastern Conference match. Last weekend, the Scots traveled to the Bulldog Duals where they defeated St. Pauls and Seventy First. http://laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_IMG_5411.jpg Amber Hatten | Laurinburg Exchange Fighting Scots wrestling coaches Daniel Trivette and Rangel Moore look on during a Southeastern Conference match. Last weekend, the Scots traveled to the Bulldog Duals where they defeated St. Pauls and Seventy First. Amber Hatten | Laurinburg Exchange The Fighting Scots wrestling team has a full roster for the first time in over a decade and took full advantage of it last weekend as they have won their of their last five matches. The team is off until next year, their first match in 2017 will be an SEC match at Hoke County. http://laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_IMG_5007.jpg Amber Hatten | Laurinburg Exchange The Fighting Scots wrestling team has a full roster for the first time in over a decade and took full advantage of it last weekend as they have won their of their last five matches. The team is off until next year, their first match in 2017 will be an SEC match at Hoke County.

