Lady Scots riding three-game win streak

LAURINBURG — Another night, another win for the Lady Scots as they are riding a three-game win streak as they prepare to close out their non-conference schedule. The Lady Scots picked up their sixth win on Tuesday night at home against St. Pauls, 45-32.

The first quarter looked like it could be a scoreless one, but just before the halfway point the Lady Scots scored three baskets to jump out to a 6-0 lead. The Lady Scots scored one more basket down low courtesy of senior Khaysia Sellers to put them up 8-1 after St. Pauls split a pair of free throws.

St. Pauls outscored the Lady Scots 11 to 4 in the second quarter to tie the game at 12 heading into the locker room. The Lady Bulldogs took advantage of a Scots turnover late in the second quarter and St. Pauls’ Hannah Stephens hit a three point shot to tie the game.

The Lady Scots had an opportunity to regain the lead but two trips to the free-throw line by junior Amaya Pegues didn’t result in any points. After a trip to the locker room, the Lady Scots dominated down low as Sellers paced the Lady Scots with eight points in the first few minutes of the third quarter. Trailing by seven, St. Pauls called timeout to try and regroup.

The offensive rhythm the Lady Scots had found couldn’t be stopped by a brief 30-second timeout and quick baskets by Pegues, Sellers and Mylasia Pratt had the Lady Scots up 30-17 in a flash. By the end of the quarter, the Lady Scots had zipped out to a 12-point lead, 32-20 with eight minutes left to play.

Ten turnovers in the third quarter hurt the Lady Scots and kept the door open for St. Pauls to keep the game interesting into the final few minutes. After four consecutive turnovers Sellers managed to find the basket for the Lady Scots, but a three-point jumper from St. Pauls’ Judiah Simms-Moore cut their lead to 10.

A Lady Scots travel set up another three-point shot from St. Pauls’ this time from Mysiah McAllister to shrink the Lady Scots lead to just seven. A basket by Sellers, a basket and basket by Pegues and another Seller’s basket sealed the victory for the Lady Scots.

With the win, the Lady Scots move to 6-4 on the season. The team is now off until the new year. On Jan. 3 the team travels to Jack Britt to close out their non-conference schedule. Just three days later on Jan. 6, the Lady Scots kick off their conference schedule at home against Purnell Swett.

Amber Hatten can be reached at 910-506-3170.

Amber Hatten | Laurinburg Exchange The Lady Scots Mykeria McNair puts the ball up in the face of two St. Pauls defenders during Tuesday’s home game. It was the third win in a row for the Lady Scots as they put away the Lady Bulldogs, 45-32. http://laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_IMG_5842.jpg Amber Hatten | Laurinburg Exchange The Lady Scots Mykeria McNair puts the ball up in the face of two St. Pauls defenders during Tuesday’s home game. It was the third win in a row for the Lady Scots as they put away the Lady Bulldogs, 45-32. Amber Hatten | Laurinburg Exchange The Lady Scots senior Khasiya Sellers paced her team on Tuesday night against St. Pauls with 21 points. The Lady Scots defeated the Lady Bulldogs, 45-32 for their third straight win. http://laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_IMG_5874.jpg Amber Hatten | Laurinburg Exchange The Lady Scots senior Khasiya Sellers paced her team on Tuesday night against St. Pauls with 21 points. The Lady Scots defeated the Lady Bulldogs, 45-32 for their third straight win.

By Amber Hatten [email protected]