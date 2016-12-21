Scots stumble against St. Pauls

LAURINBURG — For the second time in two days the Fighting Scots were forced to launch a desperation half-court shot at the buzzer to try and win the game. Both times the shot missed and on Tuesday that meant the Scots suffered their fourth loss of the season to St. Pauls by three points, 49-52.

It was a tight game all four quarters as the score was tied eight different times and the largest lead of the night was seven points by the Scots mid-way through the second quarter. The next largest lead was six points by the Bulldogs in the final 30 seconds of the game. The Scots had a one point lead at the end of the first quarter, 11-10 courtesy of a three-point shot from junior Niem Ratliffe as the quarter came to a close.

St. Pauls regained the lead to start the second quarter, but another three from Ratliffe put the Scots back on top. Following a St. Pauls’ basket the Scots went on an 8-0 run to take a 21-14 lead halfway through the second quarter. A basket and trip to the free throw line by senior Al Farmer, a quick basket by Justin McRae and a three-point shot by Ratliffe had the Scots offense on a roll.

The 8-0 run by the Scots forced St. Pauls to call a timeout. The pause in play allowed the Bulldogs to stop the Scots momentum and go on their own 7-0 run to make it a three-point Scots lead at halftime, 26-23.

The Scots opened the third quarter with a basket down low to Farmer to extend their lead, but a three to the free-throw line and a basket by St. Pauls kept the Bulldogs within striking distance of the Scots, 26-28. The two teams continued to exchange baskets throughout the rest of the quarter before a St. Pauls’ basket, then a steal by the Bulldogs and another basket forced the Scots to call a timeout. The Bulldogs had gotten within one of the Scots, 38-39 — something that visibly frustrated Scots head coach Matt Justin.

The normally soft-spoken coach made his opinion about his players performance known as he raised his voice for the first time all season. Justin demanded the Scots pick up their intensity on offense and started executing on defense. The stern talking to the Scots received from their coach didn’t have much effect.

St. Pauls took the lead following the timeout with a quick basket, but McRae regained the lead for the Scots with a basket — fighting through heavy traffic to get there. On the inbound, the Scots defense forced a jump ball and Justin again called timeout. Following the timeout, St. Pauls took the lead back with just under four minutes left to play.

McRae split a pair of free throws to tie the game at 42, the Bulldogs answered with a pair of free throws to take the lead. A turnover by the Scots on offense had Justin yelling out defensive plays and stomping his feet to get his players attention.

McRae managed to pick the pocket of the St. Pauls’ point guard and took the ball coast to coast for tie the game at 44. The teams again found themselves tangled up for the ball and this time it was St. Pauls who won the jump ball.

St. Pauls took the lead off back-to-back baskets and thanks to a Scots turnover increased their lead to six with 30 seconds left to play. Ratliffe cut the Bulldogs lead in half with a falling down three-point shot. Justin quickly called a timeout with 20 seconds left on the clock.

The Scots quickly fouled St. Pauls and pulled down the rebound on the one-one and again Justin called a timeout. The Scots had the ball with 13.3 seconds left — more than enough time to get Ratliffe the ball for a three-point shot. At least that was the plan until the officials called the Scots for over and back at half-court and gave St. Pauls the ball back.

After a foul St. Pauls went to the line and again missed the free-throw and with just three seconds left the Scots threw up another half-court shot. The shot didn’t go in and the Scots suffered their second loss in as many days.

The team has the rest of the week off and will return to the court on Dec. 28 when they compete in the Woodsmen Tournament at West Bladen High School. The Scots will face Dillion High School out of South Carolina in the first round of the tournament. That game will tip off at 2 p.m. The winner of the game will at 6 p.m. on Dec. 29 and the loser will play at 2 p.m. that same day.

The Scots move to 6-4 overall for the season and following the holiday tournament at West Bladen will travel to Jack Britt on Jan. 3 before opening their Southeastern conference schedule on Jan. 6 in a home game against Purnell Swett.

Amber Hatten can be reached at 910-506-3170.

Amber Hatten | Laurinburg Exchange Fighting Scots head coach Matt Justin puts his hands on top of his head in frustration during the final quarter of Tuesday’s game. The Scots lost their second close game of the week to St. Pauls, 49-52. http://laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_IMG_5901.jpg Amber Hatten | Laurinburg Exchange Fighting Scots head coach Matt Justin puts his hands on top of his head in frustration during the final quarter of Tuesday’s game. The Scots lost their second close game of the week to St. Pauls, 49-52. Amber Hatten | Laurinburg Exchange Fighting Scots Trey Dixon pulls up for a three-point jumper during the second half of Tuesday’s game against St. Pauls. The Scots fell to the Bulldogs, 49-52 for their second loss of the week. http://laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_IMG_5903.jpg Amber Hatten | Laurinburg Exchange Fighting Scots Trey Dixon pulls up for a three-point jumper during the second half of Tuesday’s game against St. Pauls. The Scots fell to the Bulldogs, 49-52 for their second loss of the week.

By Amber Hatten [email protected]