Scots face unknowns with Glenn

LAURINBURG — The Fighting Scots will find themselves in Pate Stadium on Friday night facing a new challenger — the Glenn High School Bobcats.

The two teams have never played each other before and when Scotland High School Athletic Director Richard Bailey scheduled the game he wasn’t thinking with his coaches hat.

“When I scheduled it I didn’t realize how good they were,” he said. “They (Glenn) are a very good team and play in a quality conference against good opposition, as far as their league goes. It’s a good test before the conference starts.”

The Bobcats come into Friday night with a 4-1 overall record and a high-flying offense. Having not played Glenn before, the best comparison Bailey could come up with was in terms of offensive style was New Hanover.

“They are a spread/no huddle offense. They are throwing the ball from a lot of different formations — that’s the one thing unique about them,” said Bailey. “We go into a game we have a lot of formations, have three or four just for that game. They’ll run 12 formations in the same game. They are very similar to New Hanover in a lot of ways. New Hanover tried to run it a little more than Glenn probably will.”

Glenn’s stats solidify just how pass oriented they are. Bobcats quarterback is 6-foot 5-inch junior Stephon Brown Jr. is 60 of 115 for 1,057 yards with 16 touchdowns and five interceptions. Those types of numbers are almost unheard of five weeks into the season.

“That’s a good season. I hope our quarterback has those numbers at the end of the year — with less interceptions,” said Bailey. “They’ve thrown it more already then we’ll throw it in two years combined. Their quarterback is a very good player. He’s got very good touch on the ball. He has a strong arm when he needs it. He looks the part and can throw it.”

As a comparison, Scotland quarterback Sergio Gibson is 29 of 52 for 477 yards and six touchdowns. But the Scots are a much more run-oriented team, where Glenn likes to air the ball out — to a lot of different receivers.

The Bobcats leading receiver is Dysaun Razzak, a junior wide receiver, who has 14 catches for 341 yards and three touchdowns. Kier Meredith, a senior slot-back, is the Bobcats second leading receiver with 11 catches for 268 yards and four touchdowns. Glenn also works in senior wide receiver Chris Goolsby Jr. who has eight catches for 126 yards and two touchdowns.

“A lot of guys catch the ball and then run with it after they catch it,” said Bailey. “If you’re going to play in their program you’re going to have to be able to catch the ball. They don’t run it very often — they will run it to keep you honest. It’s going to be a long game — hopefully we can run the ball this week and milk the clock a little bit.”

Glenn’s leading rusher is sophomore running back Jaden Sutton who so far this season has 51 carries for 305 yards and two touchdowns. The Scots had 309 rushing yards last week against New Hanover. In just the Scots past two games, Zamir White had 44 carries for 308 yards and three touchdowns.

While Bailey isn’t questioning the skill of the Bobcats on offense, he isn’t convinced the defense will be as impressive as they are on paper. According to the defensive stats, Glenn has 13 sacks this season — and are averaging 2.6 sacks per game.

“They probably racked up a lot of those totals against pass-happy or very much inferior opponents,” said Bailey. “I think they played against some teams that throw the ball a lot more than we do. Atkins, who they beat bad, is not a very good team. They were 0-11 last year and are 0-5 this year. I do think a little bit of their sack totals are deluded by who they played against.”

That being said, Bailey knows Glenn’s defensive line is still going to pose a challenge, in part due to their size. The Bobcats sack leader is 6-foot 3-inch 200 pound defensive lineman Ronald Young. So far this season Young has six sacks. The next player for the Bobcats Hykeem Crocket, a 6-foot 280 pound nose guard has four sacks.

“I do think they are athletic and can run. They have some bigger guys, who do move pretty well. So they will be a challenge for us,” said Bailey.

Luckily for the Scots their offensive line does fairly well with pass protection, but are still trying to fine tune their blocking. Bailey said he has seen improvement over the past several weeks and credits offensive line coach Sean Burnett.

“It’s mostly been run blocking assignments we’ve had the most difficulty with — not actually blocking, but remembering who to block,” he said. “Coach Burnett has done a really good job of going back to square one with them and reteaching some things.”

The Scots are hoping to make it through this final non-conference game undefeated as they continue to pass a 4A state championship, but Bailey said more important than that is everyone being healthy for the start of SEC play in two weeks. Several players are still questionable for Friday’s game including Kalish McNair (concussion), Niga Hailey (ankle), Tyler Smith (thigh bruise) and Syheam “Smiley” McQueen (ribs).

“As much as we want to win every game, a conference championship is first and foremost,” he said. “You hope to find a way to win and don’t get anyone hurt. Then take a week off, heal up and work on some little things to get ready for the conference. We break the season down into three parts — this is the end of the non-conference season. We would love to be undefeated in the non-conference then in two weeks starts the conference season then it’s the race for a state championship.”

The Scots and the Bobcats will kick off Friday night’s final non-conference game at 7:30 p.m. at Pate Stadium.

Amber Hatten can be reached at 910-506-3170.

Teams meet Friday for first time