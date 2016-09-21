Cross country keeps pace in SEC meet

LAURINBURG — The cooler temperatures and spitting rain was a pleasant chance of pace for the cross country runners that competed in Tuesday’s SEC tri-meet at the James L. Morgan Recreational Complex in Laurinburg.

The Fighting Scots hosted Richmond and Pinecrest in their third SEC meet of the season. The Scots took second place — for the first time this season — with 45 total team points. Pinecrest took first place with 18 points with runners finishing in first, second and third place. Richmond took third in the meet with 78 points.

Keeping the Patriots from completing the sweep was Scotland’s Zachary Moore, who took fourth place with a time of 18:39 — 64 seconds faster than his time last week at Hinson Lake. The cooler temperatures also saw runners posting much lower times as Pinecrest’s Colin Alexander, was well under 18 minutes, ran the 5000 meters in 17:29. The other two Pinecrest runners that took second and third were just over 18 minutes posting 18:19 and 18:32 respectively.

Scotland’s second runner to cross the finish line was Tony Strickland in sixth place with a time of 18:49. Strickland had teammate Zachary Moore in his sights in the final stretch of the race but wasn’t able to close the gap.

The Scots usual front runner Jaylaan Poe had an off race taking 10th place with a time of 19:16 — almost a minute slower than his time from last week. The next three Scotland runners finished one right after the other to take 12th, 13th and 14th place overall.

Sam Poage narrowly edged out teammate Tyler Sellers for 12th place with a time of 19:41. Sellers was just a hair behind taking 13th place with a time of 19:42. Daly Marcano took 14th place with a time of 19:52. Gabriel Williams was the next finisher for the Fighting Scots in 19th place with a time of 20:26.

Tanner Lynn and Matt Sellers were separated by two seconds — Lynn took 21st place with a time of 20:49 as Sellers took 22nd place at 20:51. Jackson Purcell was the next Scots runner to cross the finish line in 26th place with a time of 21:20.

The final three Scots runners to finish were Drew Guinn, Seth Armstrong and Bradley Pate. Guinn took 31st place posting a time of 21:36; Armstrong finished in 32nd place with a time of 21:38 and Pate rounded out the Scots runners in 33rd place with a time of 21:41.

The Lady Scots runners continued to lower their times as junior Mylasia Pratt was once again the top finisher. Pratt took 15th overall with a time of 25:23 — almost two minutes faster than her time from last week at Hinson Lake. Madylin McMillan and Kaylee Miller also improved on their times. McMillan took 29th place with a time of 28:01 and Miller wasn’t far behind her teammate in 30th with a time of 28:34.

Pinecrest was the top finisher for the girls with 15 points for the sweep — runners finishing in 1st through 5th place. Richmond took second place with 47 points.

The Fighting Scots cross country teams are back in action next Tuesday, Sept. 27 as they travel to Luther Britt Park in Lumberton. Races are set to begin at 5 p.m.

Amber Hatten can be reached at 910-506-3170.

Scotland’s Zachary Moore tries to out pace Pinecrest’s Nick Clug during the final 200 meters of Tuesday’s SEC tri-meet that was held at James L. Morgan Recreation Complex in Laurinburg. The Fighting Scots took second place with 45 team points. Pinecrest took first with 18 and Richmond came in third with 78. http://laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_002.jpg Scotland’s Zachary Moore tries to out pace Pinecrest’s Nick Clug during the final 200 meters of Tuesday’s SEC tri-meet that was held at James L. Morgan Recreation Complex in Laurinburg. The Fighting Scots took second place with 45 team points. Pinecrest took first with 18 and Richmond came in third with 78. The Lady Scots Madylin McMillan took 29th place during Tuesday’s SEC tri-meet in Laurinburg. McMillan posted a time of 28:01 to finish second for the Lady Scots. http://laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_066.jpg The Lady Scots Madylin McMillan took 29th place during Tuesday’s SEC tri-meet in Laurinburg. McMillan posted a time of 28:01 to finish second for the Lady Scots.

Boys finish 2nd behind Pinecrest