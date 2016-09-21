Scots move to No. 2 in AP poll

LAURINBURG — The Fighting Scots moved up two places to No. 2 in this week’s Associated Press state football poll after a hard-fought 40-14 non-conference win over New Hanover.

The biggest move was the downfall of Mallard Creek, after suffering its first loss the school fell from No. 1 to No. 4. Greensboro Dudley moved into the No. 1 spot after remaining undefeated for another week. East Forsyth stayed at No. 3 — being surpassed by Scotland, despite having a 5-0 record.

After an early bye week, Apex Middle Creek also won its game to remain undefeated and hold steady at No. 5 in this week’s AP poll. Mallard Creek is the only top five team with a loss, there are two other schools in the Top 10 — Wake Forest and Charlotte Vance — that could sneak into the top five should the defending champions loss another game. The Scots bitter SEC rival Richmond County fell yet another spot from No. 8 to No. 9 in spite of a 21-0 win over South View.

The Associated Press state high school football poll for the week of Sept. 19, as voted upon by a statewide panel of prep sports writers, will be released weekly until the end of the regular season:

North Carolina AP Prep Football Poll

Class 4A

1. Greensboro Dudley (5-0)

2. Scotland County (5-0)

3. East Forsyth (5-0)

4. Charlotte Mallard Creek (3-1)

5. Apex Middle Creek (4-0)

6. Matthews Butler (4-1)

7. Wake Forest (4-0)

8. Charlotte Vance (5-0)

9. Richmond County (4-1)

10. Charlotte Catholic (3-1)

Class 3A

1. Havelock (5-0)

2. Lenoir Hibriten (4-0)

3. Shelby Crest (3-1)

4. Rocky Mount (4-1)

5. Eastern Alamance (5-0)

6. Fayetteville Sanford (4-1)

(tie) Orange County (5-0)

8. Southern Nash (5-0)

9. Western Alamance (4-1)

10. Lawndale Burns (5-0)

Class 2A

1. Shelby (5-0)

2. Lincolnton (5-0)

3. Clinton (4-0)

4. Reidsville (5-0)

5. East Lincoln (4-0)

6. Burnsville Mountain Heritage (5-0)

7. Newton-Conover (4-0)

8. Monroe (3-2)

9. Edenton Holmes (4-1)

10. Elizabeth City Northeastern (3-1)

Class 1A

1. Wallace-Rose Hill (4-0)

2. Mitchell County (5-0)

3. Mt. Airy (5-0)

4. West Montgomery (5-0)

5. East Montgomery (5-0)

6. Tarboro (3-2)

7. North Edgecombe (4-0)

8. East Carteret (4-1)

9. Murphy (4-1)

10. Riverside Martin (4-0)

