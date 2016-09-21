Knights having impressive week

Women’s golf dominates fall invitational

NIOTA, Tenn. — The St. Andrews University women’s golf team ran away with their first team victory of the season at the Tennessee Wesleyan Fall Invitational.

This is the third time in four years the Lady Knights have won the tournament and in doing so four golfers were named to the all-tournament team.

St. Andrews shot a 315 on day one of the tournament and 319 on the second to shoot a 634 — outpacing runner-up Tennessee Wesleyan by 21 strokes. Union College then finished third — 50 strokes behind the Knights.

Sophomore Lydia Randell shot a 153 to repeat as tournament champion. Randell shot an impressive even par 72 on day one before falling back to shoot an 81 on day two. She beat out senior teammate Paige Hartman by six strokes, 153 to 159.

Hartman shot an 84 on day one and led the field on day two shooting a 75. Sophomore Briana Tibbetts and junior Olivia Pruitt tied for fourth place, each shooting a 161. Tibbetts sat in second place after round one with her 78 before shooting an 83 in round two while Pruitt shot rounds of 81 and 80 to finish in a tie for fourth.

Randell, Hartman, Tibbetts, and Pruitt made the all-tournament team.

Other women’s individuals playing were junior Isabelle Sullivan and freshman Jocelyn Montero. Sullivan finished 20th shooting an 87 and an 86 for a 173. Montero took 27th shooting a 91 and an 89 for a 180 overall. Sophomore Devon Omar also shot 93 and 88 to place 28th.

The Lady Knights are back on the course Oct. 10-11 at the AAC Fall Championship hosted by Point University in LaGrange, Ga.

Men’s soccer upends Bob Jones

LAURINBURG — The St. Andrews University men’s soccer team rallied back to oust NCCAA opponent Bob Jones University (S.C.) 3-1 on a rainy Tuesday afternoon at home.

Bob Jones got on the board first in the 10th minute as they pushed through the Knights defense and beat a diving St. Andrews keeper for the goal. The Knights struck back on a goal by sophomore forward Julio Rico in the 29th minute off an assist from midfielder Manu Posada. Rico’s goal was his team-leading sixth of the season.

The game remained tied until the 73rd minute when sophomore midfielder Guilherme Soares scored the go-ahead and eventual game-winning goal off an assist from freshman midfielder Daniel Gribben.

The Knights then added an insurance goal as junior midfielder Manu Escalera iced the game with his third goal of the season in the 85th minute off a Reuben Vaca assist. St. Andrews almost scored another goal at the buzzer as Jason Lawyer put it through — but it was a few seconds too late.

Freshman goalkeeper Valentino Parini played had seven saves on eight shots. St. Andrews out shot the Bruins 21-13 led by four shots apiece from Escalera and Rico.

St. Andrews improves to 6-3 with the non-conference win while Bob Jones falls to 1-5.

The Knights will next remain home to host conference rival Bryan College (Tenn.) Saturday, Sept. 24 at 2 p.m.

Volleyball wins five-set thriller

LAURINBURG — The St. Andrews University women’s volleyball team rallied back to stun their conference rival Montreat College (N.C.) in five sets in front of a raucous crowd Tuesday night.

The Knights got off to a good start against the Cavaliers taking the first set 25-19 before Montreat rallied back to win the second set 25-21 thanks to 15 kills.

Montreat then got off to a substantial lead in set three going on a 12-0 run to lead 19-10 before St. Andrews rallied back going on a 13-3 run to take a 23-22 lead. Despite the comeback, the Knights couldn’t close the deal as Montreat took the third set 25-23.

St. Andrews came back to take the fourth set 25-23 behind an impressive 19 kills on just seven errors. The Knights got out to a huge 7-0 lead in the decisive fifth set on four aces and several Montreat errors. The Cavaliers weren’t going to give away the win as they went on a 8-1 run to tie the match. St. Andrews still managed to take the final set 15-12 off a Lindsey Wagner kill.

Wagner was second on the team with 15 kills and just four errors to hit a team-best .289. She also added five digs, four blocks, and two aces. Junior outside hitter Angelica Arroyo led St. Andrews with 21 kills and 10 errors on 46 attempts to hit .239. She also had seven digs and a block.

Senior libero Nora Darrhar tied her season-best 27 digs along with a team-high six aces, the most in any match this year. Darrhar is now fourth in the conference with 263 digs on the season.

Freshman setter Corey Altizer set a new season and career high with 54 assists along with 13 digs to record her third double-double of the year. She also added a season-best of four aces, two kills and a block assist.

St. Andrews improves to 4-2 in the AAC with the win and 6-6 overall while Montreat drops to 3-3 in the conference and 4-12 overall.

St. Andrews will next remain home to host conference foes Tennessee Wesleyan and Point on Saturday, Sept. 24 at 11 a.m and 3 p.m. in an AAC tri-meet.

St. Andrews Athletics The St. Andrews University women’s golf team ran away with their first team victory of the season at the Tennessee Wesleyan Fall Invitational. This is the third time in four years the Lady Knights have won the tournament and in doing so four golfers were named to the all-tournament team. http://laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_SAU-Golf.jpg St. Andrews Athletics The St. Andrews University women’s golf team ran away with their first team victory of the season at the Tennessee Wesleyan Fall Invitational. This is the third time in four years the Lady Knights have won the tournament and in doing so four golfers were named to the all-tournament team.