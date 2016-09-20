Pilot Club to hold annual golf tournament

LAURINBURG — The Scottish Pilot Club’s Annual Barbara Sasseen Memorial Golf Tournament is Saturday, Sept. 24 at Scotch Meadows Country Club, 8000 Tartan Rd. in Laurinburg.

For the past 23 years, starting in 1993, the Scottish Pilot Club of Laurinburg has been hosting this golf tournament. It is our signature fundraiser to support the club’s activities, development and projects. In 2000, the tournament was dedicated to the late Barbara Sasseen who was a charter member of the Scottish Pilot Club and an enthusiastic supporter of Scotland County.

The entry fee for the tournament is $60 which includes greens fees, carts, breakfast, refreshments on course and lunch, course competition and door prizes. Registration starts at 9 a.m. with a 10 a.m. shot-gun start. The tournament consists of four person teams — men, women or mixed; 2-low net best balls using 100% handicap; maximum handicap of 36 per player; cash prizes; longest drive and closest to pin competition.

The Scottish Pilot Club of Laurinburg is a member of Pilot International which is a community-based volunteer service organization with special interest in brain health, caring for families in need and youth development and leadership. New members are always welcome.

Some of the club’s projects are the St. Andrews University Equestrian Therapy Program, Special Olympics, Christmas Cheer, InAsMuch and the BrainMinders Program which teaches kindergarteners about brain safety and Pick Me Ups to help families in need. A scholarship is awarded annually to a graduating high school student. The Scottish Pilots collaborate with the Laurinburg Pilot Club to mentor the Anchor Club at Scotland High School.

For more information call Jane Callahan, 910-276-2016 or Janice Davis, 910-844-5537.

Courtesy photo The Scottish Pilot Club's golf tournament committee members, include, from left to right, Jane Callahan, Catherine Gainey, Janice Davis, Georgia Mulee, Jennie Meggs and Scotch Meadows Country Club Golf Pro Chip Wells. The club's Annual Barbara Sasseen Memorial Golf Tournament is this Saturday, Sept. 24 at Scotch Meadows Country Club.