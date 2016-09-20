Knights earn Players of the Week honors

LAURINBURG — The St. Andrews women’s soccer team is making quite the impression on the Appalachian Athletic Conference taking home both the Offensive and Defensive Players of the Week award.

The league announced Monday that St. Andrews junior goalkeeper Rachel Widdicks was selected as the AAC Defensive Player of the Week and for the second week in a row St. Andrews senior forward Nicole Bass was named the AAC Offensive Player of the Week.

Widdicks, who is originally from Hull, England, recorded nine saves last week to help her team beat Erskine and Union to remain undefeated, 5-0 — the best start in school history. Widdicks had three saves in the Knights 3-1 win over Erskine and had six saves in a 2-1 win over Union in AAC play. The junior currently has a 1.08 goals-against average with 16 saves so far this season.

Bass, a Lumberton native, scored four goals in the Knights two games last week. She had two goals and an assist in the Knights win over Erskine and scored her team’s only two goals against Union to pick up the crucial AAC victory.

The senior currently leads the league with 20 points, including nine goals and is averaging 1.8 goals per match. Bass netted a hat trick two weeks ago against Truett-McConnell.

The Knights will be back on the pitch Saturday for a noon home match against Bryan College.

Widdicks http://laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_Widdicks-Mug-1.jpg Widdicks Bass http://laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_Bass-Mug-1.jpg Bass