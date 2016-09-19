Scots lean on passing game

LAURINBURG — “Who said we can’t throw the ball?” was the first question out of Scotland head coach Richard Bailey’s mouth when he looked at the statistics from Friday night’s game against New Hanover.

The Scots had a season high 537 yards of total offense — 228 of which came from the passing game. Fighting Scots quarterback Sergio Gibson was 13 of 17 for all 228 passing yards — a career high. Gibson also threw his longest pass of the season, a 50-yard bomb to wide receiver Alston Smith.

But that wasn’t all.

Four of the five touchdowns for the Scots were pass receptions. Gibson found wide receiver Barry Campbell for two touchdowns and Alston Smith and Zamir White for one each. The Scots other touchdown was on a 64-yard break away run by White at the end of the third quarter.

Bailey wasn’t surprised by his quarterback’s performance, but he was pretty sure New Hanover wasn’t expecting the Scots to throw the ball around that much.

“He (Sergio) did what he was capable of doing,” said Bailey. “We made them (New Hanover) pay for what they were doing. They stacked the box so we had to make plays with Barry and some of the other receivers. We just have to continue to be prepared for teams to play everybody and their mama at the line of scrimmage.”

With the Wildcats defense focused on the Scots run game, six Scotland players racked up 228 yards of offense through the air. Campbell led the Scots in receiving with six catches for 116 yards and two touchdowns. Smith was the second leading receiver with two catches for 57 yards and a touchdown. White had one catch off a wheel route that resulted in a Scots touchdown. Also catching passes for the Scots were Syheim McQueen with two catches for 13 yards, Trey Dixon with one catch for 16 yards and Redric McLean with one catch for nine yards.

In the Scots first five games, Gibson is 29-of-52 for 477 yards and six touchdowns. The Scots senior quarterback has yet to thrown an interception this season.

The passing game being such a contributing factor in a couple of the Scots games has been surprising, but that doesn’t mean Bailey is going to stray from the run game, which had 309 yards on Friday — none of which came easy for the Scots running backs.

“It’s just frustrating for the runners,” he said. “You just have to keep playing hard, it’s not always going to be easy — it’s not. Especially when they have seven, eight even nine guys in the box. Now I can just not run it and throw it every play, but I don’t think that would make the running backs happy either.”

The Scots have their final non-conference game this week, hosting Glenn High School (4-1) out of Kernersville. Then the Scots have a bye week on Sept. 30 before they begin their SEC schedule starting with Purnell Swett.

“I just don’t know what the conference is going to be like, so we better be ready to play,” said Bailey.

Fighting Scots quarterback Sergio Gibson was 13 of 17 for 228 passing yards and four touchdowns on Friday in the Scots 40-14 win over the New Hanover Wildcats. In the Scots first five games Gibson has thrown for 477 yards, six touchdowns and no interceptions. http://laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_IMG_9104-1.jpg Fighting Scots quarterback Sergio Gibson was 13 of 17 for 228 passing yards and four touchdowns on Friday in the Scots 40-14 win over the New Hanover Wildcats. In the Scots first five games Gibson has thrown for 477 yards, six touchdowns and no interceptions. Fighting Scots wide receiver Alston Smith had a 50-yard pass reception during Friday’s game against New Hanover. Smith had two catches for 57 yards and one touchdown. http://laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_IMG_9105-1.jpg Fighting Scots wide receiver Alston Smith had a 50-yard pass reception during Friday’s game against New Hanover. Smith had two catches for 57 yards and one touchdown.

Gibson throws for 228 yards