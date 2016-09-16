Tennis drops match to Richmond

LAURINBURG — The Lady Scots tennis team suffered their second loss of the week in a tight match against Richmond, 5-4. It was a hard-fought loss for the Lady Scots with three singles matches decided by tiebreakers and two big wins at first and second doubles.

The Lady Scots only singles victories came from Camryn Ellis and Brooke Bathie. One court No. 1, Ellis had one of the few two-set singles matches as she took on Richmond’s Kinzie Ransom. It didn’t take long for the senior to wrap up her match as she topped Ransom in straight sets, 6-0, 6-0.

Over on court No. 4 Bathie had more of a battle on her hands as she managed to best Richmond’s Kallie Hammond in three sets — plus a tiebreaker. Bathie got off to a slow start and dropped the first set 2-6 but came back in the second set 7-6 to force a tiebreaker, which she won 7-5. In the third set, the two had to play to 10 in order to determine a winner. Bathie pulled through for her team and picked up the 10-8 win.

The Lady Scots’ Claire Carter also played a tiebreaker in her match against Richmond’s Destiny Buie. In Carter’s case the tiebreaker came after the first set after fighting to force a tiebreaker at 6-7, Carter did manage to win the tiebreaker 8-6. That momentum carried into the second set where Carter topped Buie 6-0 but Buie held on to win the third set and the match, 11-9.

Cheyanne Strong didn’t have to play a tiebreaker in her match against Richmond’s Kathleen Pittman, but she did have to play a long three-set match. Strong picked up a win in the first set 6-2 but couldn’t hold Pittman off in the next two sets falling, 4-6, 1-10.

The Lady Scots Anna Griswold and Samantha Bowen both fell in two sets against their Richmond counterparts. Griswold lost to Jayana Nicholson 4-6, 4-6 and Bowen lost to Meredith Strogner, 1-6, 3-6.

Despite a singles loss, Griswold did come away with a doubles victory for the Lady Scots along with Ellis. The duo managed to upend Richmond’s Ransom and Buie, 8-3. The other doubles win for the Lady Scots came from Carter and Bathie getting the better of Richmond’s Hammond and Pittman, 8-1.

The final match of the afternoon saw the Lady Scots Grace McIntyre and Strong take on Richmond’s Nicholson and Gracen Way. The match saw the Lady Scots fall, 5-8.

The Lady Scots are sporting a 6-3 overall record and are 3-2 in the Southeastern conference.

Next week, the Lady Scots are back in action on Wednesday as they host Cape Fear. That match will begin at 4 p.m. at Legion Park.

Amber Hatten can be reached at 910-506-3170.

The 2016 Lady Scots tennis team, from left to right, Carrigan Campbell, Cheyanne Strong, Grace McIntyre, Anna Griswold, Camryn Ellis, Brooke Bathie, Liza McIntyre, Samantha Bowen and Claire Carter. The Lady Scots are sporting a 6-3 overall record and are 3-2 in the Southeastern conference. http://laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_IMG_1860.jpg The 2016 Lady Scots tennis team, from left to right, Carrigan Campbell, Cheyanne Strong, Grace McIntyre, Anna Griswold, Camryn Ellis, Brooke Bathie, Liza McIntyre, Samantha Bowen and Claire Carter. The Lady Scots are sporting a 6-3 overall record and are 3-2 in the Southeastern conference.