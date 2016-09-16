Scots soccer on a roll

LAURINBURG —The Fighting Scots soccer team has increased their win streak to three after a trip to West Columbus on Thursday. The Scots topped the Vikings, 6-2 in their second meeting of the season. When the two teams met last week with a similar outcome, the Scots came out on top 4-1 — that game started the Scots winning streak.

The offense once again dominated for the Scots as they took an early 2-1 lead in the first half. Senior McKenzie White and junior Tripp Wells were the ones who found the goal early. White got the assist on his goal from junior Donovan O’Donnell.

The game was still close after the first 40 minutes according to head coach Danny Gallagher because the Scots gave the Vikings a chip-shot goal.

“We dominated the first half, but gave west Columbus an easy goal,” Gallagher said.

The Scots opened up the second half with goals from sophomore Luis Calderon-Flores, who picked up an assist from junior Nyjel Collins-Jackson to put the Scots up 3-1. A long goal from White gave the Scots a little bit more breathing room as they took a 4-1 lead.

Wells earned his second goal of the game off an assist from Nate Dubbs, who turned around and scored the Scots final goal. Dubbs got the assist on his goal from Dawson Chavis. The Scots did give up one more easy goal to the Vikings before the end of the game.

“This was a great game for us,” said Gallagher. “Hopefully we can take this momentum into a very busy week next week.”

With the win, the team improves to 34-3-2 overall and 1-0 in SEC play. The Scots will travel to Pinecrest on Monday, that game will begin at 5:15 p.m.

The Scots have one other SEC game next week at Hoke County on Wednesday, Sept. 21 that game will begin at 5:15 p.m. as well. The Scots final game will also be away on Thursday, Sept. 22 at Cape Fear.

Amber Hatten can be reached at 910-506-3170.

Amber Hatten|Laurinburg Exchange Scotland senior midfielder Eurie Smith fights for position against a Purnell Swett player during Wednesday’s SEC opener. The Scots are currently on a three-game win streak and will play two SEC games next week. http://laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_Eurie.jpg Amber Hatten|Laurinburg Exchange Scotland senior midfielder Eurie Smith fights for position against a Purnell Swett player during Wednesday’s SEC opener. The Scots are currently on a three-game win streak and will play two SEC games next week.