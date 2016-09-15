Volleyball has bumpy 1-1 week

LAURINBURG — It was a tale of two matches for the Lady Scots this week. On Tuesday they traveled to Pinecrest and lost to the Lady Patriots in three sets, then rallied on Wednesday to beat South View in three sets.

In their first SEC loss of the season, the Lady Scots got off to a very shaky start against Pinecrest with six unforced errors in the first set which resulted in them losing it, 15-25.

“We started off the first set with six unforced errors and couldn’t bounce back after that,” said head coach Adam Romaine. “We continued to make unforced errors in the second set mid-way through and again couldn’t recover.”

The Lady Scots were able to score one more point in the second set, but it wasn’t enough to slow down the Lady Patriots. Scotland fell in the second set, 16-25, but were able to turn it around in the third set leading through the first 15 points.

“We started off with more energy and minimized our mistakes early in the third set,” said Romaine. “We led most of the way thru 15 points then lost momentum with five straight unforced errors and a few calls that worked against us.”

After their first 15 points, the Lady Scots were only able to muster up four more points before Pinecrest won the match in three, 19-25. Romaine did see some positive things from his team, with improved passing on the back line with the trio of Kandon Luquer, Macie Gibson and Maggie Laviner.

Gibson led the team with eight digs on defense while Luquer lead the team with four kills followed by Nahir Pegues with two. The Lady Scots senior setter Emma Gray Beacham led the team with 15 assists through the three games.

Taking the loss in stride, the Lady Scots bounced back with a commanding three-game victory in non-conference action against South View on Wednesday.

The Lady Scots got off to a quick start taking a 3-0 lead before the Lady Tigers responded to tie the game. Better communication and defense by the Lady Scots resulted in them going on a 10-0 run before South View was forced to call a timeout.

The 18-6 lead the Lady Scots built was too much for South View to overcome and Scotland took the first set 25-13. The teams had switched sides and were getting ready to start the second set when the the school’s fire alarm went off. The gym had to be evacuated until the fire department cleared the building.

After the commotion, the Lady Scots got back to busy and ended their night quickly with a 25-18 second set win and a 25-16 third set to take the match.

“We played with a lot more energy,” Romaine said. “We made adjustments from the game before on defense that lead to a better rotation of our offense.”

The improved rotation led to Nahir Pegues leading the team with seven kills and four blocks. Ashley McGugan was right on her heels with five kills and three blocks. Luquer also had 5 kills to go along with 13 service points and six aces. Abby Quick added to the team total with six digs.

“Macie Gibson played an amazing game on the back line with 12 digs,” said Romaine. “Amaya Pegues was big serving in this game with 20 service points and 10 aces.”

Beacham had 15 service points with three aces she also had 24 assists while Sarah Eury had 16 assists.

The Lady Scots are 7-3 overall and 1-1 in SEC play. They were on the road Thursday at Hoke County and have the weekend off before hosting Lumberton on Tuesday, Sept. 20. The JV game will begin at 5 p.m. with the varsity to follow after.

Lady Scots outside hitter Kandon Luquer prepares to block a shot during a home match. The junior led her team against Pinecrest with four kills and added another five on Wednesday against South View. http://laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_020.jpg Lady Scots outside hitter Kandon Luquer prepares to block a shot during a home match. The junior led her team against Pinecrest with four kills and added another five on Wednesday against South View.