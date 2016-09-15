Scots batter Rams in SEC opener

LAURINBURG — In their conference opener against Purnell Swett the Fighting Scots soccer team put on quite the offensive performance scoring three unanswered goals in the final 13 minutes of Wednesday’s game.

The Fighting Scots had two additional goals in the earlier part of the second half to go along with two goals in the first half to top the Rams, 7-2. With victory puts on Scots on a two-game win streak and gets them off to a good start in SEC play.

Sophomore Louis Calderon-Flores scored back-to-back goals for the Scots in Wednesday’s game. In the 68th minute of play, Calderon-Flores fielded a well-placed pass from fellow sophomore Gabriel Jordan and took hit shot. The ball sailed into the corner of the goal to increase the Scots lead, 5-1.

Just two minutes later, Calderon-Flores found the goal again as the Scots offense continued to move the ball well. The goal gave the Scots a comfortable 6-1 lead. This time Purnell Swett answered with a goal of their own — 20 seconds later.

The small, but rowdy crowd from Purnell Swett was on their feet cheering for the Rams to make an unlikely comeback. In the 76th minute of play, junior Donovan O’Donnell scored the Scots final goal of the game off a free shot.

Both teams were unable to find the goal in the last few minutes of the game. The other scorers for the Scots in Wednesday’s conference opener were seniors McKenzie White and Eurie Smith and juniors Tripp Wells and Nyjel Collins-Jackson — all of whom scored one goal.

For the season, the Scots are 17-of-28 in goals made. With the win, the team improves to 3-3-2 overall and 1-0 in SEC play. The team traveled to West Columbus on Thursday to take on the Vikings — a team they defeated 4-1 last week. The Scots will travel to Pinecrest on Monday, that game will begin at 5:15 p.m.

The Scots have one other SEC game next week at Hoke County on Wednesday, Sept. 21 that game will begin at 5:15 p.m. as well. The Scots final game will also be away on Thursday, Sept. 22 at Cape Fear.

Amber Hatten can be reached at 910-506-3170.

Scotland junior defender Trey Armstrong tries to outrun a Purnell Swett player during Wednesday’s game. The Scots opened their SEC schedule with a 7-2 win over the Rams and are currently on a two-game win streak. Armstrong and rest of the Fighting Scots traveled to West Columbus High School on Thursday for a non-conference game. http://laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_039-1.jpg Scotland junior defender Trey Armstrong tries to outrun a Purnell Swett player during Wednesday’s game. The Scots opened their SEC schedule with a 7-2 win over the Rams and are currently on a two-game win streak. Armstrong and rest of the Fighting Scots traveled to West Columbus High School on Thursday for a non-conference game. Fighting Scots sophomore Gabriel Jordan (17) led his team in assists on Wednesday evening in their 7-2 win over Purnell Swett. Jordan had two assists for the game as the Scots opened SEC play with a victory. http://laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_035.jpg Fighting Scots sophomore Gabriel Jordan (17) led his team in assists on Wednesday evening in their 7-2 win over Purnell Swett. Jordan had two assists for the game as the Scots opened SEC play with a victory.

Earn 7-2 victory over Purnell