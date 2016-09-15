LAURINBURG — Donta Green is a 5-foot 11-inch senior at Scotland High School. He is also a starting safety, wearing No. 26, for the Fighting Scots this season and has been named this week’s Defensive Player of the Week.

Each Friday, the Exchange will feature one offensive, one defensive and one special teams player from the Fighting Scots, chosen by the coaches, to be the Players of the Week.

Donta returned from a concussion — he suffered during the Independence game — this past Friday against Jack Britt. The three-year starter had the team’s only interception and ran it back 65-yards to put the Fighting Scots inside the Jack Britt 10-yard line, which is why head coach Richard Bailey selected him as the Defensive Player of the Week.

“Donta is a great athlete and the quite leader of our secondary” said Bailey. “He is also a three-year starter for us.”

The 185-pound senior plans to attend either Clemson University or the University of North Carolina to study business. Donta hopes one day to become a major league baseball player.

Something people might not know about Donta is that he wants to be a role model and that he is extremely hard working.

When asked what he is most looking forward to in the 2016 season Donta said he is looking forward to winning a 4A state championship.

Donta Green http://laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_DSC_0844.jpg Donta Green