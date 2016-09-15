LAURINBURG — Niga Hailey is a 5-foot 11-inch senior at Scotland High School. He is the starting right guard/center, wearing No. 66, for the Fighting Scots this season and has been named this week’s Offensive Player of the Week.

Each Friday, the Exchange will feature one offensive, one defensive and one special teams player from the Fighting Scots, chosen by the coaches, to be the Players of the Week.

Niga got his first start at center last Friday against Jack Britt after being moved over from the right guard position and Scotland head coach Richard Bailey was impressed with how he performed.

“Niga did a great job, especially since it was his first game at center” said Bailey.

The 240-pound senior plans to attend South Carolina University after he graduates. He does want to play football in college and plans on majoring in pharmacy. Niga hopes to one day work in the medical field as a pharmacist.

Something people might not know about Niga is that he works hard and is a team player.

When asked what he is most looking forward to in the 2016 season Niga said winning a 4A State Championship.

Amber Hatten can be reached at 910-506-3171.

Niga Hailey http://laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_DSC_0842.jpg Niga Hailey