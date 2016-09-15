LAURINBURG — Bryan Williams is a 5-foot 7-inch senior at Scotland High School. He is also one of the team’s wide receivers, wearing No. 82, for the Fighting Scots this season and has been named this week’s Co-Special Teams Player of the Week.

Each Friday, the Exchange will feature one offensive, one defensive and one special teams player from the Fighting Scots, chosen by the coaches, to be the Players of the Week.

In last week’s game against Jack Britt, Williams had his first reception of the season at wide receiver, a short pass that he managed to gain 10-yards for the Scots — after running right out of his shoe. This effort at practice and on special team’s earned him recognition this week from the Scotland coaches.

“Bryan is a great special teams player” said Bailey. “He practices hard every single day.”

The 135-pound senior plans to attend UNC Pembroke or Richmond Community College when he graduates to pursue a career as a welder. Bryan hopes he will be able to continue to play sports in college.

Something people might not know about Bryan is that is he works hard and is a team player.

When asked what he is most looking forward to in the 2016 season Bryan said he is looking forward to winning a 4A State Championship.

Amber Hatten can be reached at 910-506-3171.

http://laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_DSC_0850.jpg