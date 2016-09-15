LAURINBURG — Christian Gibson is a 5-foot 9-inch senior at Scotland High School. He is also one of the starting defensive backs, wearing No. 32, for the Fighting Scots this season and has been named this week’s Co-Special Teams Player of the Week.

Each Friday, the Exchange will feature one offensive, one defensive and one special teams player from the Fighting Scots, chosen by the coaches, to be the Players of the Week.

After fighting for a starting position at the beginning of the year, Scotland coach Richard Bailey has worked Christian into the starting line-up on special teams and has been pleased with the results.

“Christian has really worked hard to get playing time and has shown impressive things on special teams” said Bailey.

The 150-pound senior plans to attend either East Carolina University, N.C. State or UNC Pembroke to study engineering or business. He hopes to play sports in college and wants to pursue a career in business.

Something people might not know about Christian is that he works hard, never gives up and sees himself as a leader.

When asked what he is most looking forward to in the 2016 season Christian said he is looking forward to winning a 4A State Championship.

Amber Hatten can be reached at 910-506-3171.

Christian Gibson http://laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_DSC_0846-1.jpg Christian Gibson