Lady Scots continue SEC win streak

LAURINBURG — After being swept by Union Pines to start the week, the Lady Scots tennis team bounced back with a conference win over Lumberton. Scotland hosted the Lady Pirates and earned their third conference win by a score of 8-1.

The Lady Scots swept their singles match, 6-0 and won two out of their three doubles matches. The one match the Lady Scots lost was at second doubles and was a very competitive match.

Senior Camryn Ellis started her team off with a victory at first singles over Lumberton’s Kaitlyn McDonald. Ellis continued her dominant senior season with a straight sets win, 6-0, 6-0.

Scotland’s Claire Carter had a contested first match against Lumberton’s Morgan Miller before earning a 6-3. Carter more easily topped Miller in their second match, 6-1. Lady Scots third singles player Anna Griswold earned a two-set win over Lumberton’s Elizabeth Stanley, 6-0, 6-3.

The remaining three Lady Scots singles players also saw success against their Lady Pirates counterparts. Brooke Bathie topped Haley Ivey in two sets, 6-2, 6-0; Cheyanne Strong earned a straight sets victory over Lumberton’s Anna Russ, 6-0, 6-0 and Samantha Bowen defeated Ashley Prevatte, 6-1, 6-1.

In doubles action, Scotland’s Camryn Ellis and Anna Griswold teamed up to take on Lumberton’s Morgan Miller and Elizabeth Stanley. The Lady Scots easily put away the Lady Pirates, 8-2. The Lady Scots Claire Carter and Brooke Bathie had the closest doubles match of the evening against Lumberton’s Kaitlyn McDonald and Anna Russ.

The two teams battled back and forth, as they matched each other point for point. Carter and Bathie were able to pull away and pick up the 6-8 victory. In the final match of the evening, Scotland’s Cheyanne Strong and Grace McIntyre took on Lumberton’s Haley Ivey and Ahsley Prevatte. The Lady Scots duo sealed the victory for their team with an 8-3 win.

The victory moves the Lady Scots to 6-2 overall and 3-1 in the Southeastern conference.

The Lady Scots continued conference play on Wednesday as they traveled to Richmond to take on the Lady Raiders, which wraps up their busy week.

The team returns to action next Wednesday, Sept. 21 as they host Cape Fear and the following day, Sept. 22 they will travel to Purnell Swett. Both matches will begin at 4 p.m.

Amber Hatten can be reached at 910-506-4170.

Lady Scots senior Camyrn Ellis lunges for a short hit during a home tennis match. Ellis started her team off Tuesday with a victory at first singles over Lumberton’s Kaitlyn McDonald. Ellis won the match in straight sets, 6-0, 6-0. http://laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_014.jpg Lady Scots senior Camyrn Ellis lunges for a short hit during a home tennis match. Ellis started her team off Tuesday with a victory at first singles over Lumberton’s Kaitlyn McDonald. Ellis won the match in straight sets, 6-0, 6-0.