Scots hold steady at No. 4

LAURINBURG — The Fighting Scots held steady to their No. 4 ranking in this week’s Associated Press state football poll after a blow-out win against Jack Britt, 36-6.

The top five teams remained unchanged from last week’s poll with Mallard Creek still claiming the No. 1 overall spot in the 4A rankings. Mallard Creek had last week off and is still sporting an undefeated 3-0 record. Greensboro Dudley and East Forsyth stayed at No. 2 and No. 3 improving to 4-0.

The other top five team in this week’s AP poll of the season was Apex Middle Creek, who also had a bye last week. All five teams are sporting 3-0 or 4-0 records heading into Week 5. The Scots bitter SEC rival Richmond County fell one spot from No. 1 to No. 8 after a one-point loss to Butler last week.

The Associated Press state high school football poll for the week of Sept. 6, as voted upon by a statewide panel of prep sports writers, will be released weekly until the end of the regular season:

Class 4-A

1. Charlotte Mallard Creek (3-0)

2. Greensboro Dudley (4-0)

3. East Forsyth (4-0)

4. Scotland County (4-0)

5. Apex Middle Creek (3-0)

6. Matthews Butler (3-1)

7. Wake Forest (4-0)

8. Richmond County (3-1)

9. Charlotte Vance (4-0)

10. Charlotte Catholic (3-1)

Class 3-A

1. Havelock (14) (4-0)

2. Lenoir Hibriten (1) (4-0)

3. Rocky Mount (3-1)

4. Shelby Crest (2-1)

5. Eastern Alamance (4-0)

6. Monroe Sun Valley (4-0)

7. Fayetteville Sanford (3-1)

8. Western Alamance (3-1)

9. Orange County (4-0)

10. Southern Nash (4-0)

Others receiving 10 or more points: West Craven (3-0), Eastern Guilford (3-0) and Concord (3-1).

Class 2-A

1. Shelby (14) (4-0)

2. Lincolnton (1) (4-0)

3. Clinton (3-0)

4. Reidsville (4-0)

5. East Lincoln (4-0)

6. Burnsville Mountain Heritage (4-0)

7. Elizabeth City Northeastern (3-0)

8. Monroe (2-2)

9. Newton-Conover (4-0)

10. Edenton Holmes (3-1)

(tie)Jacksonville Northside (3-1)

Others receiving 10 or more points: Bunn (3-1).

Class 1-A

1. Wallace-Rose Hill (15) (4-0)

2. Tarboro (3-1)

3. Mitchell County (4-0)

4. Mt. Airy (4-0)

5. West Montgomery (4-0)

6. East Montgomery (4-0)

7. North Edgecombe (3-0)

8. East Carteret (3-1)

9. Murphy (3-1)

10. Pinetown Northside (4-0)

Others receiving 10 or more points: Williamston Riverside (3-0) and Riverside Martin (4-0).

