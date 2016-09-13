Lady Scots fall to Union Pines

LAURINBURG — The Lady Scots started their week against a very formidable opponent in Union Pines. The top-ranked Union Pines handed the Lady Scots their second loss of the season, 9-0.

The loss came as no big surprise to Scotland coach Atondra Ellis, she used the match as a learning experience for her players on what they need to improve on to play with some of the state’s best.

“Union Pines had excellent players with great attitudes,” she said. “They are a state ranked that easily beat our rival Pinecrest. We get better when we play stronger teams. I was pleased we actually won a few games, it was a great learning environment.”

The two teams did not play traditional high school tennis sets. So instead of playing until one player reaches six games with a margin of two games, the teams played until one player wins eight games with a margin of two games. So instead of winning the match 0-6, it would be 0-10 in singles. The teams played to eight in their doubles matches.

Scotland’s Camryn Ellis took on the No. 1 ranked Hailee Haymore. Ellis, who is normally a sure-fire win for the Lady Scots, met her match against Haymore. The Lady Scots senior fell to Haymore, 0-10.

In the second singles slot, Claire Carter was pitted against Union Pines Julianna Hall. Carter was able to earn one point against Hall before dropping her match, 1-10.

The Lady Scots Anna Griswold scored the most points against her Union Pines counterpart. Griswold took on Sarah Nicholson and although she lost the match 2-10, Griswold was the leading scorer for the Lady Scots.

The remaining six singles matches that featured the Lady Scots were all shut-out victories for Union Pines, 0-10.

Brooke Bathie took on Union Pines’ Abbey Downing in fourth singles action. The Lady Scots Cheyanne Strong dropped her match to Union Pines Charlotte Craven and Scotland’s Samantha Bowen fell to Union Pines’ Hailey Trudeau to complete the singles sweep for the Lady Vikings.

In doubles action Ellis and Griswold teamed up to take on Union Pines’ Hailee Haymore and Sarah Nicholson. The Lady Scots duo fell to the Lady Vikings, 3-8.

The other two doubles matches were sweeps for Union Pines, 0-8. The Lady Scots Carter and Bathie fell to Union Pines’ Julianna Hall and Abbey Downing and Scotland’s Strong and Bowen dropped their match to Craven and Trudeau.

The Lady Scots only victory of the evening came during an exhibition match between Scotland’s Grace McIntyre and Union Pines’ Amy Caddell. The tightly contested match say McIntyre come out on top, 8-6.

The Lady Scots move to 5-2 for the season and are 2-1 in the Southeastern conference.

The Lady Scots returned to conference play on Tuesday as they hosted Lumberton. The team will finish their busy week on Thursday, Sept. 15 with a trip to Richmond. Those matches will begin at 4 p.m.

Amber Hatten can be reached at 910-506-3170.

