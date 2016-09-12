Tennis suffers first loss, bounces back

LAURINBURG — The Lady Scots tennis team played two Southeastern conference matches last week against Pinecrest and Hoke County. The team suffered their first loss of the season to Pinecrest, 9-0 but rallied to beat Hoke County, 9-0.

Despite being swept by Pinecrest, the teams played quite a few long matches and coach Atondra Ellis was very impressed with how her team reacted to their first loss.

“It was a tough week for the team. I couldn’t have been more proud of the way in which the Lady Scots handled themselves,” she said. “We knew going into the Pinecrest match it was uphill fight and the girls played honorably and with great sportsmanship. In the heat of competition emotions ran high, but the Lady Scots handled it better than many I’ve seen. Several of the matches were closer than the scores indicated and lasted longer than usual. On campus and on the court, our students are encouraged to be good citizens and sportsmen.”

Scotland’s Camryn Ellis fell in a tiebreaker to Pinecrest’s EG Landry, 6-4, 1-6, 3-10. The other singles matches were all two-set losses, but Scotland’s Anna Griswold almost took her first set. Griswold took on Pinecrest’s Chappy Ray and had a chance to take the match, but fell 4-6 in the first set before dropping the second set, 2-6.

On court No. 2 Claire Carter fell to Pinecrest’s Caroline Landry in straight sets, 1-6, 0-6. Brooke Bathie fought hard in her match against Pinecrest’s Claudia Ray but came up short, falling in two set, 1-6, 2-6.

Both Cheyanne Strong and Samantha Bowen fell in straight sets to their Pinecrest opponents. Strong, who was back from an injury, lost to Pinecrest’s Lizzy McClymont, 0-6, 0-6. Bowen met a similar fate losing to Pinecrest’s Maddie Arrington, 0-6, 0-6.

The first doubles match saw Scotland’s Ellis and Griswold take on Pincrest’s Chappy and Claudia Ray. The Lady Scots duo was closing in on a victory, but the Ray sisters managed to take the match, 10-8.

The Lady Scot’s Carter and Bathie fell to Pinecrest’s McClymont and Arrington, 3-10. That was also the final score of the Lady Scots match between the team of Strong and Bown and Pinecrest’s Isabella King and Emily Hodges.

Just two days later, the Lady Scots flipped the script and managed to shut-out Hoke County, 9-0.

The Lady Scots didn’t dwell on their loss to Pinecrest as Scotland’s Camryn Ellis was strong out of the gate topping the Lady Rams Kamasia Harris in two sets, 6-1, 6-0.

Claire Carter also found success against Hoke County’s Alexa Burnett picking up a two-set win, 6-0, 6-1. The Lady Scots continued to dominate as Anna Griswold shut out Hoke County’s Monica Maynor for a straight sets win, 6-0, 6-0. Scotland’s Brooke Bathie took the title of fastest win of the day in her match against Savannah Wade. Bathie was able to top Wade in two sets, 6-0, 6-1.

Cheyanne Strong continued to Lady Scots winning streak with a two-set triumph over Lady Rams Jamie Moore, 6-2, 6-0. Scotland’s Samantha Bowen rounded out to singles line up with a victory against Victoria Buckland, 6-2, 6-2.

In doubles, the Lady Scots swept all three courts — Ellis and Griswold defeated Hoke County’s Harris and Burnett, 8-2; Carter and and Bathie defeated the Lady Rams duo of Maynor and Wade, 8-0 and Strong and Bowen defeated Hoke County’s Moore and Madison Bishop, 8-0.

The Lady Scots move to 5-1 for the season and are 2-1 in the Southeastern conference. Scotland has three matches this week, on Monday they hosted Union Pines. Tonight they will host Lumberton in SEC action. Matches set to begin at 4 p.m. at Legion Park. The Lady Scots then travel to Richmond on Thursday, Sept. 15 to take on the Lady Raiders. That match is also scheduled to start at 4 p.m.

Amber Hatten can be reached at 910-506-3170.

http://laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_Tennis-1.jpg