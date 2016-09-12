Lady Scots roll past Purnell Swett

LAURINBURG — The Lady Scots opened their Southeastern Conference schedule with a 3-1 win over Purnell Swett on Thursday. Scotland dominated the first two games 25-20, 25-13 and it looked like they were going to the game in three sets — but the Lady Rams came to play. Purnell took the third set, 25-23 before the Lady Scots regrouped to win the fourth set, 25-22.

“This conference has no weak teams in it and you have to bring your ‘A’ game each and every set,” said head coach Adam Romaine. “We played exceptionally well every game. We had a few let downs in a few of the games; however, the girls lifted each other up and didn’t let those mistakes weigh them down and carry over like they have in some pass matches this year.”

The Lady Scots took an early lead in the first set and a 6-0 run that put them up 22-16 allowed them to put the game out of Purnell Swett’s reach. The second set saw the Lady Scots rocket out to a 5-0 lead off three aces. The Lady Rams came barrelling back to tie the game at 10, but the 12-0 run that followed gave the Lady Scots a sound 25-12 second set victory.

Just like in the first two sets the Lady Scots got off to an early lead, but this time Purnell Swett was fired up and ready to keep the game close. The Lady Rams tied the game 11 times taking advantage of a net error by the Lady Scots to tie the game at 22.

A late-game surge of energy and another net call on the Lady Scots gave Purnell Swett what they needed to take the third set, 25-23. The momentum from the third set allowed Purnell Swett to keep the fourth and final set close — but they just weren’t able to keep up with the Lady Scots, falling 22-25.

Even with two starters injured, coach Romaine knew he could count on his team to pull out the conference win.

“Mason Roberts (libero) is out for 10 days with a wrist injury and Amaya Pegues is playing limited time due to a wrist injury,” he said. “Macie Gibson has moved over to libero, a position she has never played, and played superbly for us.”

Gibson led the team in passing percentage according to Romaine and racked up eight digs. Senior Emma Gray Beacham lead the team in assists with 42 and played exceptionally smart at the net.

Junior Nahir Pegues led the Lady Scots in kills with 11, followed by Ashley McGugan with seven and Kandon Luquer with five. Luquer also had 11 service points and five aces. Abby Quick led in service points with 14 and managed three aces for the match.

The Lady Scots are back in action tonight as they travel to Pinecrest to take on the defending SEC champions. Those matches will begin at 5 p.m. The Lady Scots return home on Wednesday, Sept. 14 to host South View in a non-conference game. That is also a 5 p.m. start.

Scotland’s Nahir Pegues goes over a Purnell Swett blocker to pick up a kill during Thursday’s game against the Lady Rams. The junior finished the game with 11 kills for the Lady Scots. http://laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_032.jpg Scotland’s Nahir Pegues goes over a Purnell Swett blocker to pick up a kill during Thursday’s game against the Lady Rams. The junior finished the game with 11 kills for the Lady Scots.

