Scots take first in SEC tri-meet

RAEFORD — The Scotland boys and girls cross country teams traveled to Hoke High School on Tuesday to compete in a Southeastern Conference tri-meet with Hoke and Purnell Swett.

Despite the heat, the Fighting Scots set a blistering pace early in the race and were able to maintain it all the way through to the finish line. Scots front runner senior Jaylaan Poe cruised to a first-place finish with a time of 19:02. Not far behind him was teammate Tony Strickland. The freshman kept pace with Poe to easily take second place with a time of 19:10 — a staggering 12 seconds ahead of the third place finisher Andrew Bowen from Hoke.

Scotland’s Zack Moore crossed the finish line in fifth place with a time of 19:35, narrowly edging out teammate Sam Poage. The junior took sixth place with a time of 19:37. Nyjel Collins-Jackson was the next Scot to finish, in eighth place, with a time of 20:05.

Junior Tyler Sellers rounded out to the top ten with a time of 20:28. Fellow junior Daly Marcano took 15th place with a time of 21:02.

The remaining runners for the Scots were as follows:

Tanner Lynn, 18th, with a time of 21:46; Seth Armstrong, 19th, 22:35; Bradley Pate, 24th, 23:00; Gabe Williams, 26th, 23:32; Jackson Purcell, 27th, 23:34; Drew Guinn, 31st, 24:20; Matt Sellers, 33rd, 24:40; Joseph Reneau, 38th, 25:43; Justin Ray, 42nd; 26:36; Grant Burleson, 43rd, 26:57 and Brenden Smith, 47th, 31:38.

The strong finish from the Scots lead runners secured them first place with 22 team points. Purnell Swett took second with 47 and Hoke took third with 62 total team points.

Lady Scots

The four Lady Scots runners also had a good day on the course as Mylasia Pratt paced the Scotland girl’s team to finish in second place. Pratt posted a time of 25:43, as she passed Purnell Swett’s Tala Lowry in the final 100 meters of the race.

Junior Kaylee Miller was the next finisher for the Lady Scots in ninth place with a time of 31:22. Right behind her was freshman Destiny Adams who took 10th place with a time of 31:31.

The final finisher for the Lady Scots was freshman Madylin McMillan who took 13th place with a time of 31:44.

The Scotland cross country teams will be back in action on Tuesday, Sept. 13 as they travel to Hinson Lake in Rockingham for a meet with Richmond. Races are set to begin at 5 p.m.

Amber Hatten can be reached at 910-506-3170.

Scotland’s Tony Strickland took second place with a time of 19:10 behind teammate Jaylaan Poe in Tuesday’s Southeastern Conference tri-meet at Hoke High School. The Fighting Scots took first place over Purnell Swett and Hoke County. http://laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_007.jpg Scotland’s Tony Strickland took second place with a time of 19:10 behind teammate Jaylaan Poe in Tuesday’s Southeastern Conference tri-meet at Hoke High School. The Fighting Scots took first place over Purnell Swett and Hoke County. Scotland’s Mylasia Pratt was the first runner to cross the finish line for the girl’s team. In the final 100 meters she took second place with a time of 25:43 to outlast Purnell Swett’s Tala Lowry. http://laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_080.jpg Scotland’s Mylasia Pratt was the first runner to cross the finish line for the girl’s team. In the final 100 meters she took second place with a time of 25:43 to outlast Purnell Swett’s Tala Lowry.