LAURINBURG — Redric McLean is a 6-foot senior at Scotland High School. He is one of the starting tight ends, wearing No. 12, for the Fighting Scots this season and has been named this week’s Offensive Player of the Week.

Each Friday, the Exchange will feature one offensive, one defensive and one special teams player from the Fighting Scots, chosen by the coaches, to be the Players of the Week.

Redric had two receptions in the game last week against Marlboro County for a total of 21 yards. The senior has also been sharing the punt and kick returns duties while teammate Donta Green has been out with an injury.

“Redric is a really great young man who does multiple things for our football team” said head coach Richard Bailey.

The 230-pound senior plans to attend either North Carolina State or North Carolina A&T State University after he graduates. He does want to play football in college and plans on majoring in electrical engineering. Redric hopes to one day either be a football coach or own his own business in the electric field.

Something people might not know about Redric is that he takes his grades in school very seriously and wants to be the best at everything he does. He also wants people to know that he is very very determined.

When asked what he is most looking forward to in the 2016 season is constantly getting better as a team and winning a 4A State Championship. He also wants to finish the year with between three and five scholarships.

Redric McLean http://laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_DSC_0870.jpg Redric McLean