LAURINBURG — Karfa Kaba is a 6-foot 3-inch junior at Scotland High School. He is also one of the starting defensive ends, wearing No. 46, for the Fighting Scots this season and has been named this week’s Defensive Player of the Week.

Each Friday, the Exchange will feature one offensive, one defensive and one special teams player from the Fighting Scots, chosen by the coaches, to be the Players of the Week.

Karfa managed to blind side Marlboro County quarterback Jacob Evers and sack him in the final seconds of last week’s game. The sack resulted in a game ending fumble by the Bulldogs which is why head coach Richard Bailey selected him as the Defensive Player of the Week.

“Kaba has been a real vocal leader on our team” said Bailey. “I’m proud of him and he deserves all his success.”

The 245-pound senior plans to attend either North Carolina State University or North Carolina A&T State University to study either mathematics or coaching. Karfa does want to play sports in college and hopes one day to become a high school football coach.

Something people might not know about Karfa is that he is very good in math.

When asked what he is most looking forward to in the 2016 season he said he is looking forward to winning a 4A state championship and building a family bond with all of his brothers.

