Fighting Scots ranked No. 4 in AP poll

LAURINBURG — When the Fighting Scots fell to North Davidson in the second round of the playoffs last season they were ranked No. 1 in the state. In the first Associated Press poll of the 2016 season the No. 1 ranking belongs to Mallard Creek — the defending 4AA State Champions.

The Scots didn’t fall far from grace though landing in the No. 4 slot below No. 2 Greensboro Dudley and No. 3 East Forsyth, both of those teams advanced to last year’s regional finals. Dudley fell to Charlotte Catholic, now ranked No. 10, in the 4A Regional Finals and East Forsyth lost to Mallard Creek in the 4AA Regional Finals.

The other top five team in the first AP poll of the season was Apex Middle Creek. All five teams are sporting 3-0 records heading into Week 4. The Scots bitter SEC rival cracked the Top 10 as undefeated Richmond County found themselves at No. 7.

The Associated Press state high school football poll for the week of Sept. 6, as voted upon by a statewide panel of prep sports writers, will be released weekly until the end of the regular season:

Class 4-A

1. Charlotte Mallard Creek (3-0)

2. Greensboro Dudley (3-0)

3. East Forsyth (3-0)

4. Scotland County (3-0)

5. Apex Middle Creek (3-0)

6. Matthews Butler (2-1)

7. Richmond County (3-0)

8. Wake Forest (3-0)

9. Charlotte Vance (3-0)

10. Charlotte Catholic (2-1)

Others receiving 10 or more points: Kannapolis Brown (3-0), Lake Norman (3-0) and Davie County (2-1).

Class 3-A

1. Havelock (3-0)

2. Fayetteville Sanford (3-0)

3. Lenoir Hibriten (3-0)

4. Rocky Mount (2-1)

5. Eastern Alamance (3-0)

(tie)Shelby Crest (1-1)

7. Monroe Sun Valley (3-0)

8. Western Alamance (2-1)

9. Belmont South Point (1-2)

10. Orange County (3-0)

Others receiving 10 or more points: Southern Nash (3-0), Kings Mountain (2-1), West Craven (3-0), Pisgah (3-0), Concord (2-1) and Eastern Guilford (3-0).

Class 2-A

1. Shelby (3-0)

2. Lincolnton (3-0)

3. Clinton (2-0)

4. Reidsville (3-0)

5. Burnsville Mountain Heritage (3-0)

(tie)Elizabeth City Northeastern (2-0)

7. East Lincoln (3-0)

8. Monroe (1-2)

9. Jacksonville Northside (3-0)

10. Edenton Holmes (3-0)

Others receiving 10 or more points: Bunn (2-1), Farmville Central (3-0), North Rowan (3-0) and Franklin (1-1).

Class 1-A

1. Wallace-Rose Hill (3-0)

2. Tarboro (2-0)

3. Mitchell County (3-0)

4. Mt. Airy (3-0)

5. West Montgomery (3-0)

6. East Montgomery (3-0)

7. Warsaw Kenan (1-1)

8. East Carteret (2-1)

9. North Edgecombe (2-0)

10. Murphy (2-1)

Others receiving 10 or more points: Williamston Riverside (3-0).

