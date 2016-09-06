Busy week ahead for Scotland athletics

LAURINBURG — Scotland High School athletics are in for a busy week following the holiday weekend.

On Tuesday, the Lady Scots tennis team traveled to Pinecrest and the cross country teams headed to Hoke High School. All the teams at Scotland have the day off today before everything gets going on Thursday.

Thursday, Sept. 8

• Volleyball

The Lady Scots volleyball team (4-3) will start their SEC conference play by hosting Purnell Swett. JV matches will start at 5 p.m. with varsity to follow immediately after.

• Soccer

The Fighting Scots soccer team (1-3-2) will host West Columbus on Thursday as they look for their second win of the season. The JV game will begin at 5:15 p.m. with the varsity to follow immediately after.

• Tennis

The Lady Scots tennis team (4-0) will travel to Hoke High School on Thursday for their second SEC match of the week. Matches will get underway at 4 p.m.

• JV football

After cancelling last week’s game due to Hurricane Hermine, the JV football team (2-0) will be back in action on Thursday. The JV Scots will host Jack Britt at Pate Stadium at 7 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 9

• Varsity football

The Fighting Scots (3-0) will travel to Jack Britt on Friday, Sept. 9 as they look to improve to 4-0 on the season. Due to Jack Britt being in Cumberland County fans are reminded the game starts 30 minutes earlier — so kick off will be at 7 p.m.

The Fighting Scots varsity and JV soccer teams will host West Columbus Vikings on Thursday Sept. 8. The JV game will begin at 5:15 p.m. The varsity game will start 15 minutes after the conclusion of the JV game ends. http://laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_009.jpg The Fighting Scots varsity and JV soccer teams will host West Columbus Vikings on Thursday Sept. 8. The JV game will begin at 5:15 p.m. The varsity game will start 15 minutes after the conclusion of the JV game ends.