St. Andrews volleyball finishes weekend 1-3

TUSKEGEE, Ala. — The St. Andrews University women’s volleyball team dropped two matches on Friday during the Tuskegee Spike Fest in Alabama — first to Div. III LaGrange College (Ga.) in four sets then to Div. II Limestone College (S.C.) 23-25, 23-25, 25-21, and 18-25.

LaGrange 3, SAU 1

LaGrange took the first set from the Knights 25-23 in a close battle before the Lady Panthers dominated the second set and pulled away to win 25-16. St. Andrews then rallied back to steal the third set 26-24; however, LaGrange (2-0) held on to win the fourth set and the match 25-23.

Junior Lindsey Wagner led the way with a career high of 19 kills on 37 attempts along with five digs, two aces, and two blocks. Fellow junior Angelica Arroyo then recorded a double-double with 10 kills and 16 digs. Senior libero Nora Darrhar had another huge defensive game with her team-leading 24 digs along with four assists and three kills.

Limestone 3, SAU 1

Arroyo led the way against Limestone (2-0) with her second straight double-double scoring 14 kills with 11 digs, two solo blocks and an ace. Wagner then had the best hitting percentage at .400 with 10 kills and four digs.

Darrhar led the way again with 15 digs, seven assists with an ace whereas Owens had a terrific game leading in assists with 18, aces with three and adding nine digs.

Freshman Lily Allen added double-digit digs with 10 along with two kills while fellow freshman setter Corey Altizer produced 13 assists with six digs and an ace.

SATURDAY

The St. Andrews University women’s volleyball team defeated Div. II Tuskegee University in three sets on Saturday in game four of the Alabama SpikeFest. Earlier in the day, the Lady Knights fell in four sets to another Div. II school, North Greenville University (S.C.).

SAU 3, Tuskegee 0

The Knights pushed their way past by the Lady Tigers 25-19 in the first set and 25-22 in set number two. SAU then held off the host school, Tuskegee 25-20 in the third to clinch their first win of the season.

Angelica Arroyo led the Lady Knights with 11 kills on 24 attempts with just five errors while also picking up five digs and leading with three service aces.

Junior Lindsey Wagner and senior Era Kryeziu also played well each scoring seven kills on just 3 combined errors. Sophomore Angela Bradford also had six kills with no errors on 15 attempts. SAU, as a team finishing with an impressive 35 kills and just 14 errors.

Freshman setter Corey Altizer led the way with 17 assists along with four digs, an ace and a kill. Senior libero Nora Darrhar had another outstanding game registering 25 digs in just three sets while also recording four assists and an ace.

North Greenville 3, SAU 1

North Greenville showed their talent as they outhit the Knights 25-12 in the first set before St. Andrews came back to dominant the Crusaders 25-14 in the second set — the largest margin of victory in any set yet this season.

Greenville then came back to oust St. Andrews 25-20 and 25-18 for the win remaining undefeated at 4-0.

Arroyo led the way again with 11 kills along with seven digs. Wagner registered eight kills to go along with three digs and five blocks (three solo) while Bradford added seven kills, two digs and a block assist.

Darrhar added a team-leading 24 digs with two kills and seven assists. Junior Austin Payne also had a nice game with nine digs, two kills, two assists and an ace while freshman Lily Allen had 12 digs and two kills. St. Andrews totaled 92 digs and 8 blocks in the match outscoring North Greenville in both categories.

St. Andrews improves to 1-4 on the year and hosted Allen University out of South Carolina on Tuesday in their home opener.

