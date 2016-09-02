Lady Scots tennis dominants with 9-0 sweep

LAURINBURG —The Lady Scots not only battled the Lady Rams of Purnell Swett on Thursday afternoon but also the scorching heat.

With the rain clouds still a few hour away, the Lady Scots felt the full force of the mid-day sun — but it didn’t slow them down as they picked up their fourth straight win.

The Lady Scots swept Purnell Swett 9-0 in their first conference match of the season. The team’s first singles win came from Camryn Ellis, who had been given the go-ahead by her doctors to return to singles play following an injury.

Ellis took her match against Purnell Swett’s Kari Brooks in straight sets, 6-0, 6-0. Even though she was cleared to play singles, Lady Scots head coach Atondra Ellis didn’t want to overwork her senior by having her play doubles as well.

Anna Griswold subbed for Ellis and played with Claire Carter. The pair were able to top Purnell Swett’s Kari Brooks and Abi Lowry, 8-2.

Carter had already faced Lowry during singles play on court two. Carter earned a two-set victory over Lowry, 6-0, 6-2. In her singles match, Griswold played on court No. 3 against Purnell Swett’s Malina Cummings. Griswold was able to pick up the 6-1, 6-1 win.

On court No. 4, Brooke Bathie took on Purnell Swett’s McKenzie Cummings. Bathie earned herself a 6-2, 6-0 victory before teaming up with Samantha Bowen, who had moved up to court No. 5 to replace the injured Cheyanne Strong.

Bowen was pitted against Purnell Swett’s Harlie Scott and earned a 6-0, 6-1 straight set victory. Bathie and Bowen also earned an 8-1 doubles victory over Purnell’s Cummings and Scott.

In the sixth and final singles match of the afternoon, the Lady Scot’s Grace McIntyre took on Purnell Swett’s Alisha Strickland. McIntyre picked up the 6-0, 6-1 win to help the Lady Scots secure their sweep.

McIntyre picked up a second win for the match as she teamed up with Karrigan Campbell to defeat the Lady Rams, 8-1.

The Lady Scots continue their Southeastern Conference schedule next week as they travel to Pinecrest on Tuesday, Sept. 6 and Hoke County on Thursday, Sept. 8. On both days the matches will begin at 4 p.m.

