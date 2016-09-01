Volleyball finishes week 1-1

LAURINBURG — The Lady Scots volleyball team split their two non-conference games against South Columbus and Douglas Byrd with past week. Scotland earned a three set win over Douglas Byrd on Wednesday, 25-11, 25-9, 25-10 after falling to South Columbus for a second time this season, 19-25, 25-22, 19-25 and 16-25.

One week after falling to the Lady Stallions at home, the Lady Scots traveled to South Columbus for a rematch on Monday. It might have been a 3-1 loss, but Scots head coach Adam Romaine said his tam had a much better outing this time.

“Overall we played extremely better than the first time we faced South Columbus,” he said. “We lead all the way in each of the first three games. We just lost tempo late and couldn’t recover. We had 17 unforced errors in the match. South Columbus is lead by six seniors, and has made the third and fourth round of the playoffs the last couple of years. It’s hard to beat a good team like that with that many unforced errors.”

The Lady Scots took an early lead but South Columbus was able to hang around just enough to make a comeback late to take the first set, 25-19. In the second set, the Lady Scots took control to pick up the close 25-22 win to force four games. The senior leadership of the Stallions was too much for the Lady Scots in the third and fourth set, falling 19-25 and 16-25.

Nahir Pegues led the Lady Scots with four blocks and nine kills. Her twin sister Amaya Pegues wasn’t far behind with seven kills followed by Kandon Luquer with five. Luquer also had six service points for the match.

Lady Scots senior setter Emma Gray Beacham lead the team with eight service points and 15 assists.

On Wednesday, the Lady Scots had better luck against Douglas Byrd as they easily picked up a three-set victory — 25-11, 25-9 and 25-10. Romaine was thankful for a non-conference game to rest some of his regular starters who have been nursing injuries the past few weeks.

“Raeanna Cowan, Jenna Byrd and Maggie Laviner came off the bench and played great in all three games,” he said.

Byrd recorded five kills, just two behind the Lady Scots leader Ashley McGuan who had seven. Beacham had 18 setting assists in the three games while Luquer had 11 service points and five aces. Abby Quick wasn’t far behind with eight service points and three aces.

The Lady Scots are now 5-3 overall as they open their conference schedule next week against Purnell Swett. On Thursday, Sept. 8 the Lady Scots will host Purnell Swett with JV games starting at 5 p.m. varsity games will follow.

Lady Scots Mason Roberts goes for the dig during a home game against South Columbus. This past week the Lady Scots traveled to South Columbus for a re-match with the Stallions and fell in four games. http://laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_001.jpg Lady Scots Mason Roberts goes for the dig during a home game against South Columbus. This past week the Lady Scots traveled to South Columbus for a re-match with the Stallions and fell in four games.