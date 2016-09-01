LAURINBURG — Sergio Gibson is a 5-foot 9-inch senior at Scotland High School. He is also the starting quarterback, wearing No. 10, for the Fighting Scots this season and has been named this week’s Offensive Player of the Week.

Each Friday, the Exchange will feature one offensive, one defensive and one special teams player from the Fighting Scots, chosen by the coaches, to be the Players of the Week.

Sergio has managed the game in his first two starts with a completion rate right around 50 percent. His passer rating has been over 100 in both games and he is averaging around 15 yards per pass.

“Sergio has done a great job of leading the offense” said head coach Richard Bailey. “I’m proud of how much he has grown as a player.”

The Scots lively leader was 5-of-11 for 82 yards and one touchdown last week against Independence. Sergio also had a 62-yard rushing touchdown.

The 165-pound senior plans to attend Georgia Southern University after he graduates. He plans on majoring in sports management and hopes to one day own his own sports agencies.

Something people might not know about Sergio is that he is a hard worker and very coachable. He is also scared of clowns.

When asked what he is most looking forward to in the 2016 season he wants to win a 4A State Championship.

Amber Hatten can be reached at 910-506-3171.

Sergio Gibson http://laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_DSC_0852.jpg Sergio Gibson