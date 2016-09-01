LAURINBURG — Grant Ciarroca is a 6-foot senior at Scotland High School. He is the starting kicker, wearing No. 36, for the Fighting Scots this season and has been named this week’s Special Teams Player of the Week.

Each Friday, the Exchange will feature one offensive, one defensive and one special teams player from the Fighting Scots, chosen by the coaches, to be the Players of the Week.

Fighting back from a preseason knee injury that resulted from a skeet shooting accident, Grant is averaging just over 46 yards per kick and is 6-of-10 this season in extra points.

“Grant has done a great job,” said head coach Richard Bailey. “He is a great student and has a bright future after football.”

In last week’s game against Independence Grant managed to pin the Patriots inside their own 3-yard line on a 49-yard punt in the second half.

The 170-pound senior plans to attend Wofford College in Spartanburg, South Carolina, where he plans to major in pre-pharmacy. He plans to use his degree to go onto medical school to become a pharmacist.

Something people might not know about him is Grant is actually his middle name, and his first name is Charles. He also wants people to know he is a student athlete.

When asked what he is most looking forward to in the 2016 season Grant said he wants a 4A State Championship and make life-long memories.

Amber Hatten can be reached at 910-506-3171.

Grant Ciarroca http://laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_DSC_0876.jpg Grant Ciarroca